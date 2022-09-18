The network’s college football Saturday morning pregame show, College GameDay, announced Sunday that it is heading to the University of Tennessee campus ahead of the Vols’ matchup against the Gators on Saturday.

The hype in Knoxville for No. 15 Tennessee’s SEC opener against No. 18 Florida has been building for two weeks.

It will be the first time since 2016 that the show has aired from Knoxville.

Tennessee snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Gators with a come-from-behind, 38-28 win at Neyland Stadium that season.

Florida has won the last five games against the Vols and 17 of the last 21 meetings.

Tennessee (3-0) is coming off of a 63-6 win over Akron on Saturday, while Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) slipped past South Florida, 31-28.

The matchup will be the first time since 2017 that both teams are ranked in the top 25.

The game, which was announced as a sellout last week, is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.