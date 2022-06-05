Ethan Davis chats productive Rocky Topalooza amid summer surge

Last Saturday’s Rocky Topalooza was a big hit for everyone involved. Tennessee made some serious headway on several priority targets and the current commits in attendance had the opportunity to catch up, outside of the group text message setting.

Engulfed in several activities consisting of scavenger hunts, a talent show and mini-golf – the premier Memorial Day weekend event focused on a lot more than just the everyday football conversation.

“Today was just a fun day,” tight end commit Ethan Davis told Volquest leaving campus. “There wasn’t a lot of football talk – it was just about having fun.”

The Collins Hill standout was Tennessee’s second pledge of the 2023 cycle, committing to the Volunteers back in December. He’s since been working on building relationships with the guys in the class as more and more jump in the boat.

But last weekend was one of the first times where several committed players were on hand for the same weekend.

“Just being able to be around all of the guys was nice. All of the commits, we haven’t had a whole lot of time together outside of texting and stuff,” Davis said. “So, it was great to see a lot of them. Plus, we had a lot of talent up here. Being able to come up here and recruit to grow the class was good.”