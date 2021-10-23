Ethan Davis details 'crazy atmosphere' of Neyland Stadium

Key 2023 priority target Ethan Davis was on campus this weekend, taking in the Tennessee-Ole Miss game in front of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium.

“It was an all-around crazy atmosphere,” the tight end told Volquest. “I can tell the fans are really passionate about the Vols. Neyland was nothing like I’ve ever seen before. That stadium was the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in.

“Every time something good happened, my ears were rattling. There was never a dull moment when I was there.”

Davis took in the ‘good vibes’ during pregame warmups on the field and spoke with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh before the game. Golesh is the prospect’s primary recruiter as the two keep in touch on a regular basis – texting just about every day.

What’s Tennessee like in the 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete?

“They like my versatility,” the prospect said. “We have lots of sets here [Collins Hill] where I line up at tight end and in the slot. He likes that versatility and sees potential in me. I really do appreciate him seeing that potential and for giving me a chance to play at Tennessee.”

Davis is used as a gadget in his high school offense, lining up in the slot or as an H-back. He catches passes out of the slot and is used as a primary blocker while in the backfield. The 2023 talent has 30 receptions on the season to date for a little over 300 yards with three touchdowns.

The Tennessee target doesn’t play defense this year but could in the future. Look for Davis to get reps at defensive end, safety or STAR as a senior.