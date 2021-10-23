Ethan Davis details 'crazy atmosphere' of Neyland Stadium
Key 2023 priority target Ethan Davis was on campus this weekend, taking in the Tennessee-Ole Miss game in front of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium.
“It was an all-around crazy atmosphere,” the tight end told Volquest. “I can tell the fans are really passionate about the Vols. Neyland was nothing like I’ve ever seen before. That stadium was the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in.
“Every time something good happened, my ears were rattling. There was never a dull moment when I was there.”
Davis took in the ‘good vibes’ during pregame warmups on the field and spoke with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh before the game. Golesh is the prospect’s primary recruiter as the two keep in touch on a regular basis – texting just about every day.
What’s Tennessee like in the 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete?
“They like my versatility,” the prospect said. “We have lots of sets here [Collins Hill] where I line up at tight end and in the slot. He likes that versatility and sees potential in me. I really do appreciate him seeing that potential and for giving me a chance to play at Tennessee.”
Davis is used as a gadget in his high school offense, lining up in the slot or as an H-back. He catches passes out of the slot and is used as a primary blocker while in the backfield. The 2023 talent has 30 receptions on the season to date for a little over 300 yards with three touchdowns.
The Tennessee target doesn’t play defense this year but could in the future. Look for Davis to get reps at defensive end, safety or STAR as a senior.
“The offense was fast and moving a lot. They are definitely spreading the ball out a good amount,” Davis said of Tennessee. “I have no doubts about what my role would be there. They get the ball out quick, just like my high school does, so the transition wouldn’t be much different if I go there.”
The Vols offered Rivals’ No. 175 player back in May. Davis is tabbed as the 21st-best player out of Georgia for the class of 2023. He has 21 offers to date and released a top-10 of Tennessee, Kentucky, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Penn State, Texas, Oregon, Florida State and Cincinnati on September 26.
“These schools have been the most consistent in my recruitment,” the tight end said. “I talk to these coaches every other day. They have been showing me a lot of interest, so I wanted to show it back. They are doing their job.
“I’m still open to any school.”
The Peach State native is ‘enjoying the process’ of recruiting right now and doesn’t have a set timeline at the moment. He’s a fan of Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and certainly believes Knoxville could be a place he calls home one day.
“Every time I talk with coach Golesh on the phone, I talk with coach Heupel too,” Davis said. “We talk a good amount. We just chop it up and see how each other is doing. His offense is exciting and is enticing.
“The scheme that coach Heupel and Golesh draw up, I feel like I fit perfectly in that.”
Davis also took in the Ole Miss – Arkansas game in Oxford two weeks ago and was at Clemson when the Tigers took on South Carolina State on September 11.