Evan Russell still finding ways to give his all for Tennessee

Evan Russell didn’t have to put much thought into whether or not to take advantage of the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

The opportunity for the Lexington, Tennessee native to continue representing his home state while also running it back with a group guys he loves to be around in hopes of accomplishing even more than the program did a year ago was too much to pass up.

Russell’s fifth-year at Tennessee looks quite different than his first four years. Since 2018, Russell has been a regular out in left field for the Vols. But part of the deal to return was to make a move to catcher.

Last year’s starter Connor Pavolony was drafted after the season, while backup catcher Jackson Greer ran out of eligibility. Tony Vitello went out and added a transfer catcher following the year, but the transfer decided to step away from the game of baseball.

An eventful offseason of catching attrition has led to Evan Russell doing the most Evan Russell thing ever.

“Anything orange,” Vitello claimed about Russell when he spoke to the media recently. “We were trying to figure out what uniform we were going to wear (for Tennessee’s exhibition), and he said wearing the Vols across his chest in orange is what he wants. It doesn’t get more Tennessee than that. That’s what he’s all about and the catching thing is more out of necessity for what we have going on here. It’s a shot at pro ball, it’s a lot of things wrapped into one.”

It wasn’t just necessity. Part of moving to catcher involved Russell wanting to expand his versatility in hopes of helping him earn an opportunity in professional baseball when his time on Rocky Top comes to an end. But he also wanted to help his team fill a void.

“That was part of the deal with me coming back,” Russell said. “I wanted to expand my versatility. I came to Coach V and was like ‘Hey man, I know you’re not going to have any catchers coming back, I’d like to give it a try, and he was like ‘we’d be open to giving you an opportunity, but it’s not going to be easy. I’d be lying to you if I thought you were going to get to play much.’”

Russell knew it wouldn’t be an easy transition as Vitello pointed out to him. Still, Russell paired up with Vols assistant Josh Elander and has put in a ton of work behind the plate to where he now looks more than serviceable.

“God works in mysterious ways,” Russell said. “Being behind guys like Connor Pavolony, Landon Gray and Jackson Greer, I’ve seen some really elite catchers. It’s prepared me having seen them play everyday and seeing what it takes to be elite. It’s prepared me for the upcoming season.

“I’ve been grinding to try and get to the point of being able to handle the big dogs on the mound, so I think it’s going well. I feel like I would be doing myself an injustice along with the entire state of Tennessee if I didn’t give it my all.”

Russell has taken quite a liking to being behind the dish even if it’s only been fall ball. Part of the newfound love has to deal with the nature of his new position.

“There’s more pressure in left field to produce at the plate because you don’t get a lot of action out there and you’re expected to perform in the box and score some runs, so I actually think I enjoy catching just because I’m always involved,” Russell said. “Even if I don’t have a good at-bat, I can come back out and dial it in and still help the team. I think catching is my true love.”

The face of Tennessee baseball may have adjusted well, but he’s the first to tell you that there’s still a long ways to go before the season arrives. Russell is also quick to point out that what he’s going to provide is a great amount of leadership.

“I know the game,” Russell said. “I’ve been around the game for awhile. It takes a lot to rattle me up at this point. I’m going to be one of the older guys on the field and I know certain situations and I can handle a lot of young guys that are going to be on the mound. That’s what I’m going to be able to handle most. I’m working on catching certain pitches and throwing people out, but I’m going to be able to be a general out there.”

“He’s willing to listen for a guy that’s older,” Vitello added. “When he asks you a question or you present information to him, he’s a sponge. He’s very humble in the whole deal and realizes there’s competition too. It would be a shocker if he wasn’t in our opening day lineup, but no means has he wrapped up the catching position.”

Everyone associated with Tennessee baseball knew that Russell returning would be a big boost to have his bat back in the lineup. They didn’t quite know how much they were going to need Russell’s glove and leadership, however.

“For us, we’re still blessed to have him on our campus,” Vitello said. “Hopefully pro ball comes calling one day, but this guy is putting together a heck of a career on this campus.”