On Monday, Tennessee and Iowa will square off in the Citrus Bowl. Ahead of the showdown, Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker met with the media to preview the game. Here's what he had to say on the Vols' offense.

On the challenge of facing a new quarterback, what he knows about Nico Iamaleava

"Well, I don't think the offense is going to change. It’s been very similar to what he's done in the past. But I think we have about 54 snaps on him. They are running the same offense but he is a little bit different in style. Probably runs maybe a little bit better. I'm sure they have got some other things up their sleeve of what they want to do with them. But it's going to be a challenge for us and we are going to have to be able to match their talent outside with the wide receivers they have and the ability to stop the run. I think that's the most important thing that we have to do in any game. You have to make sure you stop the run and try to make them pass it, which you know, they have a lot of explosive plays and one of our goals is making sure that we don't give up explosive plays. So, it's definitely a challenge in that way."

On what he knows about Dylan Sampson

"Well, I tell you what, you look at all their backs, they are very similar. With the way he's able to find the holes and the way they spread you out and they try to get you in a light box. To me, I was looking at all the backs that they have and I know they are not going to be with a couple guys right now. But (Cameron Seldon) has done a good job and he's been in there, too. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out here, but I still think that they are going to want to run the ball if you have a light box. It's going to be a challenge. (Dylan Sampson is) an elusive back and I think he's just as good as the other guys."

On the lack of film on Nico Iamaleava