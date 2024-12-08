Everything Josh Heupel said about Vols' playoff draw, facing Ohio State

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, center, celebrates with his team after defeating Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) (Photo by The Associated Press)

In the wake of its second 10-win season in three years, Tennessee received its first-ever College Football Playoff bid on Sunday.

The Vols were slated as the 9-seed in the playoff bracket and will play 8-seed Ohio State on the road at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) for a spot in the quarterfinals against 1-seed Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee (10-2) all but clinched a berth in the playoff after finishing the regular season with a 36-23 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville and a few two-loss teams ranked ahead of it lost down the stretch. The Buckeyes (10-2) missed out on the Big Ten Championship after dropping their second game of the season against Michigan last week, but remained in the playoff picture with their other loss on the road at Oregon by one point back in September. Both teams are meeting for the second time after playing against each other in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando in Jan. 1, 1996. The Vols won that game, 20-14. After the match up was announced, fourth-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss the Vols' seeding, facing Ohio State and more. Here is everything he said.

Opening statement

"Certainly excited about being in the playoff and, obviously, playing a great program that has had a ton of success in recent history, but throughout their their program history. And certainly what they’ve done on the field this year. And we’re excited that we get an opportunity to play an elite program like that. And as we get ready here, understand and know what it’s going to take to go on the road and play really good football against a great football team.”

On what he has seen from Ohio State's defense

“For for us, last week we were able to get on on the grass and have a couple of practices, being intentional with our young guys. Felt like there were multiple scenarios that were at play. So today, we kind of start the film study of our opponent and our guys are in the building here getting some treatment and rehab today. But we’ll move forward tomorrow with those guys. The little that I’ve had an opportunity to watch via the the season, a Saturday afternoon you’re watching football or today getting a chance to digest the tape. This is a roster that’s full of elite players and coached extremely well. They’re smart, they’re tough, they’re physical- both sides of the line of scrimmage--and do a great job on special teams too. So for us, understand the quality of the opponent we’re getting ready to play. We’re going to have to play at our best and need a couple of great weeks of preparation to give ourselves a chance to do that in Columbus.”

On the weather in Columbus, Ohio by kickoff on Dec. 21

"Not sure what the temperature will be up there at night. We know it won’t be sunny and 85. We played in 30-degree weather a week ago (at Vanderbilt in Nashville). For us, a lot of our practices are in the morning. We’re outside. It’ll be similar temperatures to what you’re going to get up there. Our guys got to be able to handle anything that comes at them. That’s weather, it’s outside distractions. It’s us getting ready to go be our best 11-on-11 between the white lines. And we’ll be ready to handle that and and operate at a high level.”

On balancing of team being aware of what is at stake and not putting pressure on themselves

“We play in a great conference and play elite programs really throughout the course of the season. And understanding that, this is a great opportunity. And when you get into the postseason, you’re playing in a game like this, you got to do the ordinary things at a really high level. You got to do it consistently for four quarters. It’s not about some magical play that is going be the difference in the football game. It’s about the fundamentals, technique, eye discipline, playing within the structure of what you’re doing in any three phase of the game that takes you to the ability to go make plays. And it’s all about the preparation and lead up. Those are the same messages that our guys here throughout the season. It’s been what this group has done. They’ve earned the right to play in a game like this. Now it’s about our preparation and making sure that we’re at our best when we get there.”

On approaching playoff like it is another game

"It is business as usual as far as, you've got to be completely invested in your preparation. That’s on the practice field. It’s in the meeting room. You got to take care of your body at an elite elite level to make sure that you’re at your best personally when we get to kickoff. It is a different season. You got to play yourself into this and now it’s about taking advantage of the opportunity that we have. And the only thing that matters is Saturday night inside of the stadium in Columbus. And for us, we’ve played in big games. We got to be ready to go handle everything that we’re gonna face on that night. But it’s your preparation that takes you to that moment. And so being completely invested in what matters in the present is the most important thing day-to-day.”

On Ohio State quarterback Will Howard

“We’ll get into the tape today, but you look at them offensively. They got explosive play-makers out on the perimeter. Big, strong, thick, physical offensive linemen. Great skill at the running back position. Again, I think in a game like this, the line of scrimmage matters. You got to do a great job against the run. We’re going to have to defend their explosive play-makers out on the perimeter. And we've got to do a great job of bottling the quarterback up.”

On what it means for the program to reach the playoff for the first time

“For us, it’s the next step for our program. This is something that our players have worked towards since last January. And again, you earn the right to be in a game like this. Proud of what we’ve done throughout the course of the regular season. The new season starts here and there was an expectation inside of our program to earn the right to to play in a game like this in the postseason. So a lot of excitement here, but also understand that we’re getting ready to go play a great team and we've got to be at our best.”

On if team will practice exclusively outside to prepare for cold temperatures

“During the course of the lead up to kickoff, we’ll be outside as much as we possibly can. Typically the temperatures, at some point during this preparation will mirror what we think we’ll have on Saturday night up there. We typically get outside unless something’s not right with the grass fields, as far as wet, damp, frost, whatever it might be.”

On players on playoff teams entering the transfer portal

“Individuals are going to make a decision that they feel is right for them, their family, whatever it might be. I just know this as a competitor, doing this a long time as a coach, but also in my playing experience. Man, I can’t imagine not wanting and participating in what I think is one of the most unique opportunities in your playing career, but also in your life. You’ve poured a lot of work into it and this is a unique opportunity.

On Tennessee not playing in SEC title game and if there is a benefit for missing it

"For us inside of this program playing in Atlanta is one of the first goals that we have as a program. Disappointed we weren’t able to be there. For us last week, we were able to get some good work, in particular for our young guys. Our vets got some work, too. But some of those guys, you know, just through the duration of the season, you know, trying to get those guys healthy here as we start our preparation this week.”

