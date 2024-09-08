Tennessee football is off to a hot start with the Vols downing NC State in Charlotte 51-10. After the game, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media. Here's everything he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Opening statement

"Good team win right there. Excited about the way the football team came out and performed. Defensively, just an elite performance, from really start to finish. Played so well against the run, tight coverage, applied pressure to the quarterback. Just a really good performance and proud of what they did. Offensively, efficient in the run game. There’s some things that we've got to clean up as well. Wasn’t as clean as we’re capable of playing and as clean as we’re going to need to play as we continue but all in all, really good performance. Line played really hard and played well. The special teams, thought we were solid all night in that phase of the football game. Just missed the long one, but all in all really solid performance."

On the defense not giving up a touchdown for third-straight game

"Yeah, obviously, we gave up one on the offense side of the ball tonight but, defensively, played really well. Two weeks not allowing an opponent into the end zone. Just starts with defending the run game, violent, disruptive upfront. Being great in our fits and then applying pressure to the quarterback and being really sound in our coverage. I really like the growth that we’ve had in the early part of the season. I like our personnel. There’s some things that we can continue to get better at but they've got great energy, camaraderie, they care about each other. We’re able to rotate, we've got depth. We've just got to keep growing but really love what Coach Banks and our defensive staff and players have done."

On using two tight end sets

"Offensively, for us, 12 personnel has been something that we’ve been working on for a while. Our roster, when we got there, for us, we have scholarship limitations and in particular on the offensive side of the football, that’s kind of where you pick your poison. And when I say that, you’re going to be limited at some positions and this is the deepest that our tight end room has been. We’ve been working on 12 personnel through the spring and through training camp. So, we see it as something that will be a part of what we continue to do."

On the defense playing well the whole game

"It’s not the only time that they’ve played like that. But again, with the growth and development of our roster, we’re able to play more people. That gives you depth. That helps and the growth of our players and who we have within the scheme that Coach Banks and our defensive staff have continued to develop these guys. They’ve been playing well and I love the future of what we have over there." "Let me just say one more thing. The standard at Tennessee is to be elite on defense. This is the home of Reggie White, Al Wilson, Eric Berry."

On the second half offense

"Kind of stubbed our toe early on one of the drives and didn’t take advantage of it. Had a turnover on one of the early drives in the first half, too. So, there was some self-inflicted wounds and then the holding penalty when you’re in the two-minute drive, just the score of the game and flow of it, knowing that we get the ball beginning the second half, play smart football right there and not an advantageous spot. So it’s just kind of the way it unfolded."

On if this is only the beginning of what Nico Iamaleava can do

"As a football team, I’m proud of what we’ve done for two weeks. There’s a lot of meat left on the bone for us. Defensively, really strong performance. Tonight, offensively, some really good things. There’s some things that we have to have to be better at and play cleaner. Again, there’s a lot left out for us there. Good teams continue to get better throughout the course of the year. The chemistry camaraderie is important as you continue to grow through the season, too. And for us as a football team, we've got to continue to grow. This schedule we have in front of us, obviously, is extremely difficult but we've got to keep growing."

On Nico Iamaleava's performance

"I thought all in all, played really well. There’s two plays he’d like to have back. Fundamentally, just missed the throw over the middle of the football field in the first half. And at the end of the day, no matter what’s happening around him, he’s got to be right inside of the pocket as he’s getting hit on the pass concept down there in the red zone. So, he played within himself, he responded extremely well to adversity. I think that’s one of the things we really haven’t seen from him yet. Really proud of his demeanor and being ready to come play the next play independently, which is what you have to do as a quarterback."

On Will Brooks' pick-six

"Momentum swing after the pick. For us, I have to remember the exact flow. Was it the pick that led to, they kicked the field goal, right, afterwards? But it’s a one-score game right there I think. And you know, a guy off the edge forcing him to find a window and a huge play by Brooksy. It was a part of the straw that broke the back of them, you know what I mean? It started creating momentum for us."

On Tyre West's status

"No update on Tyre. I think he’ll be okay but we’ll find out."

On field positioning in the second half

"Just from fourth down stops to turnovers, the momentum is a completely different game the last three quarters of the football game."

On how playing so many guys effects team morale

"I think the more guys that are seeing game action, the investment continues to grow and they see opportunity and I said that to some of the guys that didn’t make the trip here, too. It changes from week to week. You continue to invest. You always cash in on it at some point in life and in this game, it is not necessarily always when you want it, but when you’re ready. If you continue to prepare to be ready for your opportunity, when your opportunity comes, you’re ready to take advantage of it. And a lot of our guys that played tonight have been in those types of scenarios."

On Miles Kitselman

"That tight end room, It’s really cool to see those guys all get along, care about each other, be happy when somebody else has success. And Miles is a huge part of that. Got great trust in him that he’s gonna go execute his assignment at a really high level. He’s extremely tough mentally and physically and demands it from the guys around him. Extremely high football IQ. Got a really good feel for the game and it’s a huge part of why the guys love him but that tight end room as a whole, Holden and Ethan, just the continued growth from those guys. It’s a really cool vibe inside of that room."



