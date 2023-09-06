Coming off of a 49-13 win over Virginia in its season opener last Saturday, Tennessee turns its attention to a final tune up before SEC play begins at Florida on Sept. 16.

The No. 9 Vols (1-0) will host Austin Peay (0-1) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus. Ahead of that match up, head coach Josh Heupel made his weekly appearance on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

Heupel offered an injury update to one key player, talked about Tennessee honoring a former player on Saturday and more.

Here is everything he said.

Opening statement

"Excited to get back home and have an opportunity to kickoff inside of Neyland Stadium. This week, it's the first time our players have had an opportunity to experience to Vol Walk. You know, 40,000 fans there to meet us as we pull up to the stadium, Vol Navy and obviously game day, so (it) will be something that those guys remember forever. It's also unique, we're celebrating Condredge Holloway and what he represented here at the University of Tennessee and what he meant in this league and across America. The first black starting quarterback in the SEC. Someone who represents himself, his family and someone who stands for everything that's good in college football. (He) has always been that way and for us to wear the smokey greys in the pattern that he wore is really special and to have him around our program this week is special, too."

On status of linebacker Keenan Pili for Austin Peay game

"We weren't sure early in the week the severity of the injury. He will not be available this week. He'll miss a couple of weeks here."

On length of Pili's injury

"I don't believe that it is season-ending at this point and you know, we'll see how he continues to heal up here in the coming days and weeks."

On if team has watched Condredge Holloway's game film

"We have not shown it to them yet, but the 'Artful Dodger' has been shown in our team room here over the first couple of years that we've been here. He's been around our program, you know, a couple of years ago or a year ago, we got a chance to honor him, which a lot of the individuals that have meant so much to Tennessee and this league with their statue unveiling outside of our stadium. He'll be around our program at the end of the week, him and his family and we're really excited about that."

On punter Jackson Ross calling out Heupel's arm strength in fall camp

"Definitely the first time in my career and probably won't the last that I get called out by one of our players. (Ross) and I still have that rivalry inside of our building. He's still talking a little bit too much trash to me in the mornings."

On it being the last season with divisions in SEC

"That's a long ways off my thought pattern right now. I'm so entrenched in this year. You know, I think the continued growth and strength of this league is a positive as we continue to grow and expand and with that, I think it's hard, some of the divisional games that you've played every year (are) certainly fun for the fan bases and players and coaches. At the same time, you want to have the opportunity for your players and staff and fans to experience all the different places inside of this league, too, which the balance of those things become really tough. In 2024-25, excited to get that schedule when we get to it."

On energy level at practice this week

"Our kids have been really good. Really good focus. We just finished our Wednesday practice on the field. Guys competed, strained. They've been really consistent in their habits and you know, that's true last spring and in particular this training camp. These guys have come out with the same demeanor and competitiveness every day. I like what we've done so far this week."

On practice habits showing up in Virginia game

"I thought there were a ton of positives. There's a lot of things when you go back and watch the film that we've got to improve upon, too but welcome to football. This isn't a game of being perfect. It's about constant growth and constant competition and pushing yourself individually to be your best and then collectively becoming your best, too. It's a long journey during the course of the season. Good teams continue to get better every single week."