Coming off of a bye week, Tennessee returns to the road to face Arkansas on Saturday. The Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC), now No. 4 in both major polls, have looked dominant in their first four games, including in a 25-15 victory over Oklahoma in their last outing and enter their first trip to Fayetteville since 2020 as a 13.5-point favorite. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1), meanwhile, have been better than expected, but gave up late leads in each of their two losses at Oklahoma State and against Texas A&M last week. Ahead of kickoff (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman previewed the match on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. Here is everything they said.

Opening statement

Advertisement

"Big football game in front of us this week. Obviously, we're playing a really good Arkansas football team. You can at, really, any phase of the game and see that they are playing well. It's a football team that is a couple of plays away from being undefeated. We know that it will be a great environment Saturday night. So, we've got to do ordinary things at a really high level and play extremely smart football to give ourselves a chance in this one. Defensively, those guys are doing a great job against the run, and really, all three levels of the defense are playing in coordination, in-sync. Their ability to run the football, running backs playing extremely well and their quarterback (Taylen Green), being as mobile as he has, he's got a chance to have a huge impact on the football game. We've got to do a great job on him and quarterback designed runs. We've got to do a great job as we're applying pressure and trying to push the pocket. Not letting him escape and extend and make plays. "It's a football game that our team is looking forward to. They've had good preparation this week. We've got to continue to prepare the right way and give ourselves a chance to play good football on Saturday night."

On former Tennessee players Doneiko Slaughter and Addison Nichols transferring to Arkansas

"That's the era of college football that we're in. You have an opportunity during the season to play some guys that were inside of your own program. Those two guys are really good kids. They do things the right way off the field. They compete extremely hard on the field. Both of those guys are playing extremely well for Arkansas right now."

On what he has seen from Arkansas on film

"I just think that they're playing extremely well in all three phases of the game. They play smart football. Don't give up a ton of big plays defensively. They've been really good against the run. They're big, strong, physical. I think on the offensive side of the football, the quarterback is a difference-maker for them. As a complete team, they're playing extremely well together. And like I said, they're a couple of plays away from being undefeated. I have a ton of respect for Coach (Pittman). I think he does a great job and is one of the good guys in the business. I can tell that his team believes in him and that they play extremely hard for him."

On what stands out about Bobby Petrino's offense

"Coach (Petrino) has a good a really good job for a really long time on the offensive side of the football. That's him being able to subtly tweak what he's seeing from the structure on the other side of the football, the defenses that he's facing. (He) puts his guys in a position to be successful. They're playing smart football, assignment-sound on the offensive side of the football. (offensive) line is playing extremely well. They put their quarterback in a position where he's got a chance to impact the football game."

On how Tennessee's pass rush stacks up against Arkansas offensive line

"(Arkansas) offensive line is playing well, in my opinion. We've done a good job of effecting the quarterback. That's with our front four and also being able to do that within our pressure packages on normal down and third down. Pressures, I think we've gotten better fundamentally. I think we've done a better job of keeping contain within our pressure packages. Our linebackers and safeties have done a nice job when they've been pressuring. In this football game, the quarterback's ability to escape is something that all 11 have got to do a great job of understanding. If he does break contain, we've got to find a way to make him uncomfortable. You've got to chase him down. He's got great speed. And we have to do a great job of matching out the wide receivers on the scramble drill."

Sam Pittman touts 'very talented' Tennessee team, lauds Nico Iamaleava

Arkansas has been on the cusp on ranked wins twice in its first five games. The Razorbacks led Oklahoma State by two scores at halftime before the Cowboys tied it late and won, 39-31 in overtime. Arkansas again had the lead in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M last Saturday and lost, 21-17. Arkansas will look to reverse its fortunes on its home turf at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium where it has played only one other time this season. Standing in the way though is a Tennessee team that Sam Pittman touted as "very talented" and "well, well coached" on Wednesday.

On facing Tennessee

"Excited to play Tennessee. Really great team. There place where you're going, 'Well, we're going to crack this guy. We're going to attack that guy.' Just a well-rounded team. Very talented. Well, well coached. We're excited to get back home. We've been gone four or five weeks. We're excited to get back home in that game. Excited to play in front of our fans. But certainly know we have a huge, huge challenge with a very fine football team. We're excited about it, though."

On Tennessee's defensive line depth

"James Pearce is special. I mean, very, very special. And we have to understand where he is, we've got to get some help there on him. The problem with that is, they really, really push the pocket well with their interior guys. Big, physical guys. (Elijah Simmons), (Bryson Eason), (Omari Thomas), (Omarr Norman-Lott), (Daevin Hobbs). Got a lot of depth there. Inside and outside. So, that's going to be a really huge challenge for us. We have to win first down. We have to stay out of third-and-long. We have to be able to run the football. We have to be able to complete our short passing game, our quick passing game and our movement passing game and our play-acting passing game, because if we let them tee off on us, it's going to be a difficult challenge to block them at time. They're not going to have a tired guy out there. They don't need to. They're very talented and have a lot of depth there."

On Nico Iamaleava's maturity

"(Iamaleava) plays within the offense so well. He doesn't make mistakes. He's so talented. He can make every throw. But the thing that you see about him, just the way he carries himself and how he handles the team as a young redshirt freshman. Going back to the (Citrus) Bowl, I was really shocked at how mature he is. So, I think that's the thing that sticks out. He's very, very talented, but his leadership skills seem to be off the chart."

On Iamaleava's running ability