Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks with Tennessee quarterback Gaston Moore (13) with Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) behind him, during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee football will be tested this Saturday as it takes a trip to Charlotte to face NC State. Ahead of the clash, Vols head coach Josh Heupel and players Will Brooks, Jeremiah Telander and Ethan Davis spoke on the Wolfpack. Here's what they had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

HC JOSH HEUPEL

Opening statement "Got a big football game this week, really good opponent that we’re playing. They play all three phases of the game really well together. Defensively, they’ve been really good and it will be a great test for us up front and on the perimeter and at quarterback. And offensively, they’ve got a really experienced quarterback, got playmakers around him and the special teams are really good, too. Huge test for us this week. One that we’re excited about. Traveling a few hours down the road, look forward to seeing Vol Nation show up and it will be a great contest." On NC State WR Kevin Concepcion "First of all, he’s got elite speed. Really good hands. Makes plays on teams, on the offensive side of the ball. They do a good job of moving him around and finding space for him to work and operate. He’s strong, he’s explosive, we've got to know where he’s at throughout the course of the football game." On NC State's secondary "Have some transfers that they brought in. All three levels of their defense playing together is a big part of the picks and their zone coverage. Dropping out, making the windows tough and then in their pressure, applying pressure to the quarterback, getting home and making it uncomfortable for him."

DB WILL BROOKS

On NC State WR Kevin Concepcion "He's a very, very good player. He's really dynamic. We just need to be aware of where he's at at all times. Our coaches will have a great game plan for him. We just, as a defense, need to be aware of where he is on the field."

LB JEREMIAH TELANDER

On what NC State's offense brings to the table "They're a great team. They've got an experienced quarterback (Grayson McCall). Number 10 (Kevin Concepcion), they can put him anywhere put him in the backfield, put him out in space. They're a great team and they're going to get our best shot and we're going to get their best shot. So, I can't wait to prep this week and then play them on Saturday." On preparing to play a quarterback with so much experience "There's somewhat of change with the way their offense is but each week, you're giving your all no matter who your opponent is and prep for anyone. We're playing each game like it's the No. 1 team in the nation so there's not much difference there."

On the energy in the locker room to play its first game away from home "We can't wait. I know it's the Duke's Mayo Bowl (Duke's Mayo Classic). I've been watching them my whole life. Can't wait to be a part of that. Can't wait to get together with the guys again and go play. It's going to be fun."

TE ETHAN DAVIS