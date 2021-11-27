Everything 'jumps off the chart' for in-state prospect, Joe Crocker
One of the better prospects in the state of Tennessee for the 2023 class, Joe Crocker, was in house for Tennessee’s win over South Alabama last weekend.
“It was a great visit. It was good to see coach [Glen] Elarbee, [Alex] Golesh and [Josh] Heupel in pregame and postgame,” Crocker told Volquest. “Even though it was a game against South Alabama, you can’t deny the love Vol Nation has for their team. The Vol Walk was super busy and the stadium was packed.
“It was a great atmosphere and it was great to watch and see the offense in action. It was so fast. It was definitely something good to watch.”
For an offensive lineman, it was neat for the 6-foot-6, 320-pound bruiser to see the defense scrambling and caught off guard before the snap, because of the pace.
“I can remember several plays where the offense was set up to run a play and the defense was still trying to line up,” the prospect said. “There were guys trying to sub in and out with the defensive backs running around trying to get on and off the field. That was interesting for me to see.
“It’s a great offense to score some points, too.”
Tennessee’s staff is staying in regular contact with the Franklin Road Academy standout, talking at least once a week.
Elarbee and Golesh are leading the charge for the state’s eighth-ranked prospect. The Vols like Crocker’s blend of size and speed and his ability to bend on the edge. His feet are agile and he’s physical with his hands – everything you look for in an offensive tackle.
“Their ability to score on any defense this season has been pretty evident, and I think the offensive line has played well,” Crocker said. “The fan base always shows up and blows up my tweets. Everything jumps off the chart.
“Plus, it’s only about 3-4 hours away from home and it being the in-state school is pretty cool.”
The Tennessee target will likely release a top-eight in the coming weeks-to-months, but there’s still several schools who are in constant contact with Crocker who have yet to offer, but who could (Oklahoma, Penn State, Nebraska).
Still, the offensive lineman has 13 offers at current standing with a lot of interest coming from some of the top programs in the county.
Crocker has been busy on the road this fall, checking out Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Auburn and plans to take in the Egg Bowl before stopping in for the Ohio State – Michigan game on Saturday. The four-star planned to be in Oklahoma a few weeks ago, but that trip was cancelled last minute.
“My plan is to continue and try to visit all the schools I could realistically see myself attending over the next year or so,” Crocker concluded. “I’m excited to start the official visit process and I’ve heard they are fun. I’m pretty confident I’ll be back at Tennessee for an official.”