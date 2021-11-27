Everything 'jumps off the chart' for in-state prospect, Joe Crocker

One of the better prospects in the state of Tennessee for the 2023 class, Joe Crocker, was in house for Tennessee’s win over South Alabama last weekend.

“It was a great visit. It was good to see coach [Glen] Elarbee, [Alex] Golesh and [Josh] Heupel in pregame and postgame,” Crocker told Volquest. “Even though it was a game against South Alabama, you can’t deny the love Vol Nation has for their team. The Vol Walk was super busy and the stadium was packed.

“It was a great atmosphere and it was great to watch and see the offense in action. It was so fast. It was definitely something good to watch.”

For an offensive lineman, it was neat for the 6-foot-6, 320-pound bruiser to see the defense scrambling and caught off guard before the snap, because of the pace.

“I can remember several plays where the offense was set up to run a play and the defense was still trying to line up,” the prospect said. “There were guys trying to sub in and out with the defensive backs running around trying to get on and off the field. That was interesting for me to see.

“It’s a great offense to score some points, too.”

Tennessee’s staff is staying in regular contact with the Franklin Road Academy standout, talking at least once a week.