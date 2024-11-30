Everything Nico Iamaleava said after Tennessee beat Vanderbilt

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, right, and defensive back Rickey Gibson III, left, celebrate the team's 36-23 win against Vanderbilt after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (Photo by The Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Ten. -- Tennessee all but locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Nico Iamaleava is a big reason why. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The No. 8 Vols' starting quarterback overcame an early interception and helped Tennessee overcome a two-score deficit in the first half to beat Vanderbilt, 36-23 in its regular season finale at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. Iamaleava put together one of the best performances of the season, going 18-of-26 passing for 257 yards and four touchdowns, including 23 and 86-yard passes to Dont'e Thornton Jr. as part of a more than 530-yard outing for the Vols offense in a game they needed to win to reach the playoff for the first time. Here is everything Iamaleava said about the passing game, one critical game-changing drive late in the first half and Tennessee likely heading to the playoff.

Advertisement

On how he would evaluate his performance

"I threw a pick, so that definitely hurt a little bit. We're still striving out there. I still feel like I I can do better."

On Tennessee's go-ahead touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the first half

"We started off on, I think it was the 2-yard line. And shoot, we were just looking to go get points whether it was three or seven. We were really looking for a touchdown. I'm glad we all were able to execute."

On how team was able to handle pressure of high-stakes game

"I think this is Coach (Heupel). Our whole coaching staff and what they preach, you know, be right here, right now. Know where your feet are. So I think, you know, that's just from the top. Our coaching staff have done a great job of keeping us with that mindset."

On what was the mindset of the team after going down two scores early

"I think just taking control of the offense more. You know, as a young guy, I still can be better at at doing that. I think just me having full command of the offense, knowing what our coaches want, knowing what we want on, certain plays and, you know, certain down-and-distances is what I think I've been working on most."

On getting to the College Football Playoff, playing for a spot in the national championship

"It's a great feeling, man. I'm just super happy we were able to secure that spot. Now the real work starts. So, you know, it's go time for us. Go time for our team. We know what time it is."

On how wide receivers Chris Brazzell II, Mike Matthews performed in absence of Bru McCoy

"You know, not having Bru (McCoy), it was a great opportunity for them to, you know, step up and show what they could do. Chris (Brazzell), he has done that, you know, most of the year, Mike (Matthews) coming out of his shell as a young guy, still getting the offense down. I was super excited to see him make plays and see him and Chris ball."

On confidence in offense, exchanging words with Vanderbilt defender after second quarter touchdown