ago football

Everything Nico Iamaleava said to preview Tennessee's football season

Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava (8) during Tennessee football's fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, August 3, 2024.
Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava (8) during Tennessee football's fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, August 3, 2024.
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

We are just over a week from Tennessee football taking to Neyland Stadium to open up the 2024 season.

To preview the campaign, Vols redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava met with the media.

Here's what he had to say.

On Bru McCoy mentoring him

"He's brung me along a long way, man. Just learning from Bru how to carry yourself on and off the field. Feel like I've learned a great amount. Me and Bru have always had a tight relationship so I can't wait to go out there and play with him on the field."

On what he knew about Bru McCoy growing up

"When I was younger, I thought Bru was the greatest high school player of our time. First guy I've ever seen play receiver and d-end at the same time. Seeing him come off the edge and have five sacks and go score three touchdowns right after was crazy for me to watch. Yeah man, Bru's always been a top player of mine."

On his receiving corp

"I've been able to get reps with our whole receiver room. I feel like our whole receiver room can go. We have a lot of pieces that gel well and can't wait to go out there and show ya'll week one all that we've been working on."

On his chemistry with the offensive line

"Me and Coop, we talk every day, man. I've gotten into a lot of protection stuff. Sliding protections where I want to slide it and if Coop doesn't like that certain slide he'll let me know why. We'll watch the film to get it. I feel like me and Coop have created a good relationship on that part.

"I've got a good relationship with the whole line. I think we've got one of the top o-lines when healthy. We're gelling well right now."

On his deal with Beats, giving back to his teammates

"I got to work every day with these guys. I feel like giving back to those guys and showing my appreciation to them. That's just one gift right there, man. We're working toward something totally bigger. It felt good to give back."

On how he's adjusted to the tempo

"I feel like I've got great grasp of it over the fall and spring. I think the tempo part, we use that as a weapon. Every day we're working on improving our tempo."

On if he knows people he's been able to talk to about being a quarterback at a big school

"Really only Joe and Hendon. Those are really the two guys I've pretty much talked to. Going into college, I talked to Bryce (Young) and CJ (Stroud) on what it takes to play at this level. Really Joe and Hendon, recently those have been the two guys to mentor me."

On in-helmet communication

"I think it's great, man. We've got to make sure my keys and the play call. I think having the mic in the helmet was good for us."

On his connection with Bru McCoy, his recovery

"It's been great, man. Bru is one of the hardest workers I know. I see him every day go out there and work and put his head down, man. Makes me want to go out there and work even harder. It's definitely exciting seeing him get back into his element. That five on him makes him look like back to his high school days. Hopefully, we get to show ya'll me and Bru's connection."

On the offensive line being veterans

"We have a lot of young guys in the o-line room but mixed with veterans. I think having veterans in the room is not only going to help us now but even for the long future getting the younger guys up to speed with the offense. It's been great."

On Dont'e Thornton's development

"I feel like he's more confident in the offense. Got him outside and inside. I feel like he's more comfortable being in our offense. Getting that first year under his belt, just like me getting my first year under my belt, it takes some time getting this offense really down. I feel like Dont'e's looked great in the fall, in the spring, he had a great fall camp. Can't wait to watch him go out there and work."

On Jaxson Moi and his Polynesian background

"It feels great, man. I think Jaxson coming in, me and Keenan being the only Polynesians here, just adding another one. There's three of us now. It feels great, man. Jaxson was a great piece to add for us. I feel like he gels well with everyone in the locker room and that's definitely my guy."

On this group of tight ends

"We've got a good, good tight end room, man. All three of them can go. I'm excited, man. They're big bodies, big targets that I love throwing to especially down in the red zone. Being able to use all three of them in packages if we have to, I feel like them being on the field down in the red zone will be big for us."

