Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 1 Tennessee beat Norfolk State

Dec 31, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes and Norfolk State Spartans head coach Robert Jones before the game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images (Photo by Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)

Tennessee will go into SEC play unbeaten. The No. 1 Vols capped their non-conference slate with a 67-52 win over Norfolk State on Tuesday at Food City Center, days before opening a daunting league schedule against No. 23 Arkansas. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Chaz Lanier paced Tennessee with 24 points, while Zakai Zeigler scored 10 and Jordan Gainey and Cade Phillips finished with 10 each off of the bench. It is the fifth time in program history that a Vols team went unbeaten against non-conference teams and just the second time Tennessee has started a season 13-0. Here is everything Rick Barnes said about the performance, where the Vols' need to improve before conference play and more.

On how Tennessee's offense performed

“I thought it was a really good game for us, the kind of game we thought. We knew it was going to be a low-possession game. That’s how (Norfolk State) plays. We knew they were going to drive the ball at us. We knew we were going to get a lot of looks and that it’s hard for players to turn down shots when they know they get more daylight than they normally get. And obviously I thought early we took some quick threes that we shouldn’t have taken, especially from the post position. But otherwise, it played the way I thought. We had a chance to obviously make some threes, but they don’t go down. It changed the game. I didn’t think we did a great job on the glass. I would think them coming in, knowing that we do want to rebound the ball, I thought they really were (good). I think they’re a really well-coached team. The program, what they’ve done the last three years and what they’ve done in the past, obviously my time in Northern Virginia back in the day, I know a lot about Norfolk State and that area. "And, just great respect for that program. But their defense, we knew they were going to try to slow it down and tempo us. Try to get us not to play in a high-possession game. And they did a good job with that. It was good for us, because it’s really kind of what you could see in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Our guys stayed with it and just kind of grinded it out.”

On Chaz Lanier's progress in the first half of the season

“Well (Lanier) is producing, but he’s got to keep going. He’s got to learn to continue to cut harder. He’s got to come off knowing that he’s not going to have as much time to get set up and those type things. And obviously people are scouting him. I do know he’s gotten better defensively, which is something that is important obviously. But he’s going to have to continue to add to speed to his game. We want to get out and run. But I just think he’s got to be able to catch the ball more. I think he had some good looks (vs. Norfolk State). I thought early he took a couple that weren’t very good, but overall...I thought he just kind of drifted into it and they did a good job closing out where he didn’t get his normal rhythm. Again, it’s a really good game for us because we talked about how we’ve got to continue to learn how to guard the ball. We knew they were going to go downhill hard and they did and we did a good job of not fouling them, which we didn’t want to do that. Other than (Zakai Zeigler's) five turnovers, again when you’re playing a low possession game, everything gets magnified because of just a low possession game. And every one of those possessions mean that much more. "But again, it was good. When we put together our buy games, we want to get challenged. We felt these were two great games to get us ready for conference play and now you can throw it all out. We’re 0-0 like everybody else. Rankings mean nothing. None of it, other than maybe people look at it as a way to build their resume right now. But the fact is 0-0 with everybody in the league.”

On Tennessee has distributed minutes

"In =a game like this, Bishop (Boswell) is working his way back. His minutes will go up. He practiced really yesterday for the first time and I thought he did well. We have confidence that his minutes will go up. We just need (Darlinstone Dubar) and we need Igor (Milicic Jr.). Those guys can shoot the ball. And both of them took not good shots early in the game, just trying to, we don’t worry about them making the three, they’re going to. They’re good shooters, they’ll do it. But if they’re pressing to do that, they’re not. And then (Jahmai Mashack's) thumb or finger’s been bothering him and in the second half, I just didn’t think he looked comfortable and that’s why we didn’t play him very much.”

On what he likes most about team heading into SEC play

“Well, I think obviously rebounding. I mean, every game, as I said, takes on its own identity. It plays, and again, today played the way we thought it would play and you’re hoping you’re gonna shoot the ball well because you know you’re going to get some looks at it. We knew they would change some defenses, show us some different looks, but we wanted to, again, we knew they were gonna really drive the ball as hard as anybody that we played all year. And they’ve got some guys that can finish it well at the rim. But when I look at it in January, I think everything we do (needs to improve). I mean we obviously gotta rebound the ball better. Different team coming in here Saturday and then after that, it’s gonna be a different team. So we’re going to have to adjust from game to game. But there are certain fundamental things that we have gotta improve on. It goes back to ball-screen defense, guarding the basketball, finishing the defensive set. Then on offense, not throwing lifelines, turning the ball over in unnecessary ways. We’ve gotta improve there. What did we shoot from the free throw line today? 10-of-16. So, you know, that’s better than probably what we’ve been shooting. But turnovers, shot selection, valuing that basketball is a high premium that we’ve gotta continue to improve with.”

On what makes Cade Phillips good on lob plays, pick-and-roll