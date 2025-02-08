Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 4 Vols beat Oklahoma

Feb 8, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. (Photo by Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

Prolific shooting traveled with Tennessee at Oklahoma on Saturday. The No. 4 Vols, who have lost three games on the road this season, had little trouble on the Sooners’ home floor, using a prolific first half to win their third-straight game, 70-52 at Lloyd Noble Center. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Chaz Lanier scored a game-high 21 points and Zakai Zeigler followed with 17 as Tennessee (20-4, 7-4 SEC) shot 60.4% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. Here is everything Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes said about the performance.

On Tennessee holding Oklahoma to a season-low 52 points

“That’s what we’ve tried to be all year. We’ve always felt that’s what our program was built on. I thought we had great rim protection today. Not only with the blocked shots, we had a couple of great verticality plays at the rim that turned out well for us. And we knew coming in, because again, the respect that we have for personally for Porter (Moser) and what he has done in his career and, obviously coming up here a lot when I was at Texas, this program and what he’s doing here. And I thought our guys really focused hard. We talked a lot about personnel obviously, but that’s kind of what we’ve done all year. “And then we made shots early. We really put together two— the second half of the Missouri game then here today—maybe two of our best halves offensively all year. And we were able to make shots, which it always goes well when you’re doing that. “And start of the second half, (Oklahoma) did what we thought they (would) and really put pressure on the rim. And we picked up five fouls in less than four minutes. The last six minutes wasn’t great. We turned it over. They turned us over some and we turned ourselves over too much. But overall we just had a good day.”

On Tennessee making shots early on the road

“We’ve got some guys that can make (shots). I mean, certainly Chaz (Lanier) has proven he can make some shots. I thought at the end he actually had some better looks and he missed where the ones earlier were contested. I mean, it’s a crazy game sometimes. It really is. But I thought that Zakai (Zeigler) has been really good the last couple games, where he’s really managed the game well for us. He’s looking for guys when he get going in certain areas. But again, when you’re making shots, it looks good even if you’re not playing well. And the fact that I thought we were locked in defensively and started making those shots again, the first half was pretty special.”

On Tennessee having size advantage over Oklahoma