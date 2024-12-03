Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee basketball beat Syracuse

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches from the sideline during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Photo by The Associated Press)

After running through the first month of the regular season, Tennessee opened December in even more commanding fashion on Tuesday. The No. 3 Vols routed Syracuse, 96-70 in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Food City Center behind a second half surge that was headlined by Chaz Lanier. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The standout guard finished with 26 points, helping Tennessee (8-0) to a complete dismantling of the Orange (4-3) while Zakai Zeigler scored 14 and Jordan Gainey, who helped kick-start the Vols' explosive stretch in the opening minutes of the second half, scored 12. Tennessee shot better than 53% from the field and out-rebounded Syracuse, 39-26, beginning the first of a three-game stretch against power conference teams on a strong note. Vols' head coach Rick Barnes talked about the performance and more following the game. Here is everything he said.

On Tennessee's paint touches, offensive rebounding

“Early I thought we were a little bit quick to pull the three. Had a poor start shooting the three. But it’s important that we get there and obviously rebounding is a key, because we really thought they’d show us some zone, which they did. Maybe thought we would see a little bit more than we did. We didn’t want that to slow us down from getting to the offensive glass. I thought our pace early to get down to floor was really good for us, but that was good. But it’s important that we do try to get those paint touches and, obviously, when you’re not shooting the ball, the way we started the game, it’s really imperative that we come up with some offensive rebounds.”

On spacing with Cade Phillips and Felix Okpara on the floor at same time

“Well, Cade (Phillips) can play all over the court, really. And the more and more he’s out there, you guys are watching him develop right in front of you, where he’s feeling more and more at ease and doing some things. And I think offensively, the fact that those guys have competed against each other from day one, since Felix (Okpara) got here, all summer, I’ve said before they didn’t get any rest (in the offseason). They had to play almost every rep. And the fact that we mixed the lineup the way we have, I think they’re comfortable playing together.”

On what Cade Phillips, Jordan Gainey added off the bench

“Well, I do, I think it’s really valuable in the fact that Jordan (Gainey) has been great. And I really I think when Cam (Carr) gets back, we’re hoping by the time we roll into conference play that we really have a really 10-man rotation. We’ve got 10 scholarship players, we hope we can work that out, where we can maybe sustain some things a little bit longer. But that will be determined by our players and their development as they continue to grow. And I look at Jordan as a starter. I thought Igor (Milicic Jr.) really was locked in tonight. He got himself in some foul trouble, but we miss him when he’s (not) out there. He has become really a terrific offensive rebounder for us. But Cade comes in and I think he brings us a different look. "And, again, the more he’s out there (the better he will be). Jordan, I thought, was really key in the second half, so I thought him getting aggressive, getting back, getting downhill, the pressure on the lane was important to us because we didn’t want to bog down. I thought that (Zakai Zeigler) came out, (Gainey) kept us moving.”

On Tennessee's three-point shooting in second half compared to first

“We probably should’ve been 2-for-10 (in the first half). I know three or four (shots) off the top of my head that I know we just got anxious with. It’s a fine, where we really want our guys to play free. I know how hard we work. I know how well we can shoot the ball. I was a little worried today because I was sitting watching us in shoot around and, man, we were making shots. I mean, I’m like, well, I don’t know if I like this right now or not. I hope we haven’t used them up. And I felt like that in the first half because all the guys were. That’s something, I’m sitting here watching them a lot. But they listened. We came out and started talking about, again, paint touches, getting there, inside out, trying to get better looks. And we do feel at some point in time, we’re going to make some, we’re going to start making some shots. But I thought you got to give Syracuse a lot of credit early, I thought they really guarded. I thought they were very physical. I thought they did to us what we like to do to people. They were blowing up some of our screening actions. We weren’t setting good screens early at all, anywhere, really, with any consistency. And with that, they were just like Chaz (Lanier), pushing him out. I mean, there were gaps. I was watching some film at halftime. There were gaps like that. You do that, you can’t, you’re not going to get free. But we did a little bit better job to start the second half screening.”

On Cade Phillips role, maximizing it

“A lot of credit to coach (Gregg) Polinksy. He watched Cade (Phillips), knew him and evaluated him at a level. What he saw in Cade was a big-time competitive spirit and a guy that was willing to get better. He played football for a long time. Both he and Bishop are football guys. I think their mentality, Bishop (Boswell) competes when he is out there just like Cade. They are competitors. Obviously, we knew that if he would work and get better, like a year ago, I can sit here today and say I wish we would have red-shirted him a year ago. That was the plan actually coming in. But a year ago this time our guys came and said we are going to have to have him. The fact is he puts his time in. When you do the process, when you can really understand--and what you said is a key thing with guys early understanding they have to bring something early then their games get expanded--but we have to count on certain things with Cade or Bishop or whoever. It gets down to the more consistency you get doing certain things, you earn trust. Not only I think with your coaches and your teammates, but most importantly with yourself. You realize I have this down now and I can take another step. We have watched Cade do that.”

On Phillips finding consistency

“(Phillips) has had some games where he’s done this and then he’s gone backwards. And I tell him you, there’s a lot of guys that can’t handle success. And we talk about getting better every day, the process that we believe in it. You gotta go through, but it’s human nature. I’m sure these guys on social media and people really start telling them this, that and whatever. You can’t let down. I don’t think there’s very many players that play the game that can afford to let down. I mean, if they want to be good. Because you start letting down and not going at it with everything you have every day with the idea you got to get better. Where these guys want to eventually be when they’re done with college, they all have a long way to go. And to get there, it’s a part of that process is learning how to make yourself work even when you have success. How can I continue to get better? And it’s hard because it’s human nature when you start feeling good about yourself. Now, I’ve told him before, actually, before I think it might have been not this game but the game before. I asked him if he knew anything about a proud peacock and what a proud peacock becomes. We know that it becomes a feather duster. "So I said, if what you did today is big to you, that means you haven’t done anything to get better. I don’t think Cade is any different than anybody else. I’ve seen it happen with a lot of players. They go through it and you ask them why? You talk about it afterwards, but they will always have that one answer that coaches hate to hear: 'I don't know.' And that’s the question you’re always trying to figure out, that they do know why there is slippage and inconsistency.”

On defense turning into offense

"Well, so far, this group has been good at it. We’ve been able to create some offense with our defense and not have to go down, obviously, play against a set defense all the time. They did that to us. I mean, they got out a couple of times in transition because of our turnovers, and you can’t guard turnovers. You can’t guard poor shot selection. You can’t guard an unbalanced court. And we’re keeping our flow offensively but when we can get active with deflections and break it loose, we need those points. I mean, it’s important if you get some of those and get out and run and try to get--I don’t think we got any or we really got out and ran hard enough on the wings tonight. I do think we had a couple of chances before we could’ve had a pipe run, but we didn’t see it. But we’ve got to get consistently better at that and, obviously, hoping that our defense can create some offense for us.”

On Phillips' improvement

"(Phillips) is not afraid to work. We know that. So that’s something that we didn’t have to challenge him about that. We challenged him about one, improving his shot and developing a game offensively. And I do think this, as time goes on, and he really works at shooting the ball. And when he gets comfortable, he’ll do it. But it’s gotta be on his terms, and we’re gonna continue to work at that with him. You know, he’s very athletic. He’s wiry strong. (Syracuse) started the game with exactly what I told the guys they would do, trying to bounce him, or Felix, or Igor to the rim like Norchad Omier did with us in the Baylor game. We were concerned about that, knowing that he’s a good player out of the post, too. “But Cade is gonna do everything he can. He’s got a little bit of (Zeigler) in him, a little stubborn streak where when he messes up, he wants to come back and fix it right away, where (Zeigler) gets himself in trouble because he’s so hard on himself. Cade’s got that, and I don’t know if I should say stubborn. It’s probably more of a competitive spirit about it. They don’t want to mess up. They want to get it right. And when they know they’re not doing what they’re capable of, they have a tendency to try to do too much. And Cade was doing that earlier in the year. He was trying to do some of that, but I think the more I watch him, he’s comfortable, starting to settle in, but like all of us, we’ve all gotta get better. But I know he’s going to do his part.”

