Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after loss to Georgia

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee football went to Athens and couldn't get the job done against Georgia. After the game, Vols coach Josh Heupel met with the media. Here's everything he said.

Opening statement

Give credit to Georgia. They did what they had to do in the second half Loved the effort that we played with, played physical. Just didn’t do enough, coaches and players together, to get on the right side of the scoreboard in the second half, obviously. But there are things in the first half, too, just being better at some of the things that you need to against a good team to win the football game. Too many big plays defensively we’ve given up. Offensively, some assignment stuff in critical situations that change the way the game is played. But I do love the effort and competitiveness that our guys played with. It’s got to be better.

On if a key was keeping Carson Beck clean for Georgia

They did keep them clean. Yes, sir.

On the defensive line struggling

We'll have to go watch it and see.

On Georgia succeeding in the pass game

They had big night. Created explosive plays down the football field. Some of them were contested plays. Some of them, guys are open down the middle. Playing really well early and then give up a hard count where they got a free shot down the middle of the football field, make an explosive. They rubbed us a couple of times and and got guys free, too. So all in all, just weren’t playing well enough. That’s assignment sound and then some of the technique, too.

On the face mask and the 12 men on the field call

Pretty big.

On his message to the team

Man, this group practiced hard, prepared hard. They did a lot of the right things in the lead up to the game. Tonight, what happens out on that field, that defines tonight. It’s the reality of it. It’s the nature of being a competitor. Where do we go from here? Man, let it soak in. Let it hurt. Watch it. Grow from it. Get a next opportunity. You've got two more guaranteed, but the only one that matters is next week. So this group will continue to grow. We don’t control what we don’t control. We control our preparation. We can control how we get ourselves ready to go play next Saturday. Got a good football team in that locker room, man. It’s a good football team. Got to coach a little better. We got to play a little better.

On when he felt like Nico Iamaleava could play, how he played

Our medical staff handled it throughout the week and ultimately got cleared when we announced it from the player report or injury report, whatever they call it. But Nico, I don’t know what his numbers were. Man, he played well tonight, man. He really did. There’s some things that we’re close on. There’s some things we gotta be better in protection, keeping him a little cleaner, but I thought he played really well tonight.

On Nico Iamaleava's toughness

That guy’s a warrior, man. He’s a young quarterback. Going to keep getting better, but he’s a warrior, man. Guys around him play for him, believe in him. He’s tough, man.

On where Tennessee is at in the playoff picture

I have no idea, man. All I know is this league is college football as good as it gets. Like, it is. Teams get beat on the road sometimes. It’s hard to win, man, in this league. It’s a good football team that we just played. Lost a couple of close ones on the road against good football teams. Had turnovers in that game. It’s a good football team. We’re a good football team, too.

