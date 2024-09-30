PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said to kick off Arkansas week

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel high-fives fans during the Vol Walk before Tennessee's game against Kent State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel high-fives fans during the Vol Walk before Tennessee's game against Kent State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

After a bye week, Tennessee football is back in action against Arkansas this Saturday.

To kick off the week of preparation, Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media.

Here's everything he had to say.

Opening statement

Good afternoon everybody. Good to see everybody again. First, just with the weather that that came through this region, just want to convey our thoughts and prayers going out to everybody that is dealing with loss of power, loss of loved ones. So much damage was created here, certainly in this footprint and so our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody. And again, hopefully everybody gets back to normal as quickly as possible.

For us, guys got back in the building today, had good work out on the grass as we push forward to get ready for Arkansas. First of all, I know it’s going to be a great environment there. This is a really good football team. They’re a couple plays away from being undefeated. You look at the way that they played this past weekend, they’re playing extremely physical, both sides of the line with scrimmage. Defensively, one of the best teams in in the country. And offensively, they’re rushing the football about as good as anybody and they’ve created plays on special teams. So, a huge test for us this week to prepare the right way and get ready to go play our best football.

On if it was a successful bye week

I thought the guys in the middle of the week worked extremely hard. They were intentional in the way that we went into meetings, trying to improve upon some of the things that we need to in all three phases of the game. Practice was really crisp and the weekend off got them a chance to physically continue to heal up as we get ready for this week. Mentally, they get a little bit of a break, as well. So, all in all, really good.

On Arkansas' defense

Well, that’s the first part, they create a bunch of turnovers. I think they play extremely hard. All three levels of the defense are tied in on the run game. They’ve done a really good job against the rush. They’ve done a really good job on third downs, too. They make it difficult to go create and pick up first downs and create explosive plays.

On the team's depth

I feel like the guys that have been playing have continued to grow. There’s obviously areas that we need to continue to improve on. That is everybody that is stepping on the field. I think the rotation has helped us on both sides of the football and got a lot of young guys who are playing a lot of meaningful snaps on special teams. I think those guys continue to improve. As the season goes on, man, you never know when your opportunity’s going to come. You’re going to get thrust into the middle of it. So, continuing to prepare the right way and this team’s had that right mindset and that depth is important as you go through this conference schedule.

On Dylan Sampson's drive against Oklahoma that ended in a touchdown

First of all, he’s always been an elite competitor, been able to reset and go play the next play. I do think his off-season this year, continuing to add size and strength to his frame has allowed him to handle a situation a little bit different than his freshman year would’ve played out. But he’s got great trust in the guys in front of him. We have great trust in him. And on that drive, obviously, he was a difference-maker during the course of that drive.

On the team's mentality

The right place to be is right here, right now. Being in the present. You can look at the scoreboard from this past weekend and really every weekend across America, you have to be an elite competitor every single day. You've got to prepare the right way. That’s why it’s important that you have a routine. You have to practice with great urgency. You've got to finish the week the right way. You've got to have the same competitive makeup, the same competitive DNA every single day and you have to show up when you buckle your chinstrap and the ball gets teed up. You better have that on game day, too. Otherwise, the separation in this game, it’s really tough. They got scholarships, they got really good coaches, too. The separation inside of this league is, they’re small margins. You've got to win in the margins in this league.

On Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green

Dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. That’s quarterback design, quarterback runs, it’s read game, which can be first or second level reads for him. It’s when plays break down, he’s got the ability to escape, out run people, get outside of the pocket and make plays. Anytime you’re facing a quarterback that’s that dynamic, that is where the game starts for you defensively. On pass plays, push the pocket, but you can’t let him escape in the quarterback run game. You better have your eyes in the right place, play the play based off of what you’re seeing the right way and then be in a fundamental position to squeeze and and go make the play.

On spending time with his family during the bye week

The weather didn’t cooperate quite the way I would’ve liked to, but got a chance on Saturday, spend a bunch of time with my kids and wife. Played catch and watched a couple of games and had a great weekend with them.

On how Nico Iamaleava has improved

Continued growth taking care of the football. It’s presented itself in different ways. At the end of the day, he’s got to make it right and at times that means not turning a negative play into one that that kicks us in the butt. It’s okay in some of those situations to go punt the football. He’s got really good command and understanding of what we’re doing, seeing different structures than what we’ve seen during the course of the week on film, being able to adjust during the course of the game. Love a lot of what we’ve seen. The great thing about him at this point is his great competitive composure. He goes and plays the next play independent and free. He’s handled himself well on the road. He and the offense have some areas that we can continue to grow in that area. That will be another big challenge with this football game as we head to Fayetteville and understand the type of environment we’re gonna get ready to go play in.

On Keenan Pili limiting a mobile quarterback

All three levels of the defense have got to be tied in together. Your first and second level in particular, guys do a great job of bottling him up in the run game, but when he drops back in pass, rush integrity, and that can be off your pressures. It can be off your twist game, it can just be a base four-man rush. You have got to push the pocket, you have got to make him uncomfortable. At the same time, you have got to keep him bottled up.

On Larry Johnson III

There’s some things that he did at a really high level, but just like any young player, you take those experiences, the snaps that you get, how can I be better? And that can be in the pass game, it can be in our run game. Continued growth from those guys. You know, some of the successes, some of the things that maybe he didn’t do at a really high level on certain plays. It’s all 11 guys operating as one. It can be communication, it can be bumping off twists, whatever it is. All 11 of them gotta operate as one.

On Arkansas' run game

Their offensive line’s playing at a high level, but he’s got the ability to make the numbers right for them. Anytime the quarterback run game’s a part of it, you get a chance to make the numbers right and so you gotta play gap integrity, assignment sound, but then you also got to destruct blocks to get off and go make a play. His speed, how dynamic of a player he is makes that a difficult thing to do because he’s got the ability at times to just outrun the defender.

