Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said to kick off Georgia week

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

After beating Mississippi State, Tennessee heads into its clash with Georgia atop the SEC standings. Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday to preview the matchup with the Bulldogs. Here's what he said.

Opening statement

First of all, Veterans Day, just want to say thank you for myself and really our whole program for all the men and women that have served our country and continue to serve our country. The sacrifices that they make and their families make are certainly appreciated by everybody, but certainly everybody inside this program. Turning to the game, obviously, getting ready to go play a great opponent. You look at them really in every phase of the football game, extremely talented, coached extremely well. They play hard, they play fundamentally sound. They make you earn it in every way. And one that will be a great, great environment and a great opportunity for everybody inside of this program.

On Nico Iamaleava's health

He was with us today. Had a really good day. Feel like he’ll be in in great shape for Saturday. But you guys can monitor whatever the report is that comes out on Wednesday and track it through the week. But certainly feel like he’ll be in a good spot.

On if Gaston Moore is getting more reps with the ones

Gaston gets reps throughout the course of practice every day, every week. And that’s why he went out and played the way they did, too.

On Dont'e Thornton's health

I feel like Dont’e will be ready to go in this one, too, but you can monitor the injury report that starts on Wednesday.

On the run defense

There are some free yards that, I don’t want say we’ve given away, but like, integrity of the defense, gap sound, guys a little bit out of position creates some of the vertical seams that the guys have hit us on the last couple of weeks. So, it’s really all three levels being tied in together, alignment, assignment and then play with technique.

On relying on the defense without Nico Iamaleava vs. Mississippi State

It was a good performance as a football team. There’s some things that we got to grow and be better at, but first half, did a lot of things well. Some red zone things offensively that we obviously got to correct. But look at the second half performance and guys going out have to continue to compete. Playing smart football for the majority of the second half. I was proud of of the way they continue to compete. And in this one, I mean, you have to go run everything against them. Offensively, extremely talented, playmakers on the outside, a good offensive line, talented running backs, quarterback is a dynamic player. Defensively, it’s a typical Georgia defense.

On Lance Heard improving

Certainly. Lance is a guy that missed a bunch of training camp, missed some practice in the middle of the season. As a young player, this is really the first time that he’s been a starter. Second year in college football, just continues to get better. That’s an understanding of what we’re doing, but also playing with fundamentals and technique.

On Boo Carter being a punt returner

We are comfortable with him. You guys have seen really three different guys back there that have the ability to return for us and we feel comfortable with all of them. I said it after the game, it wasn’t just what Boo did last week, it’s just a culmination of him growing as a young player to gain the trust and that’s not just over a week’s worth of practice, but really an entire month, his consistency and growth.

On Dylan Sampson's off-season, being a workhorse

It’s all of it. His maturity, the change in the room with the two guys that we lost, his growth physically. All those things play into him being the the guy that can carry the bulk of the load and really him playing the way that he has throughout the course of the year.

On UGA quarterback Carson Beck

He’s an extremely talented quarterback that's played extremely well throughout the course of the season. He’s the key that turns the ignition for them on the offensive side of the football. Playing quarterback, sometimes what people see isn’t just the quarterback play. It takes all 11 playing together. He’s a really good football player.

On the value of showing a play or formation to put on film

At the end of the day, every Saturday is a new season. You can look at the scores every week and you can see that play out. So, it’s all about putting your guys in the best position to be successful.

On Cameron Seldon

As a young guy, he's had to battle through some injuries early in spring ball. Limited in some of what he was able to do. During the course of training camp, built his load and kind of got nicked up in the middle part of it and missed some time. He’s just a young player who’s gonna continue to get better. I love his attitude, his effort, his want to. He’s a guy that’s always in here watching extra film. He’s got a great future in front of him. He’s just gotta continue to chase it.

On being prepared after the 2022 game vs. UGA

More prepared. We’ve been in all of our systems longer. This football game is different than the last one. Still facing a great opponent and you've got to handle everything that comes with being in a game like this. You earn the right to play in big football games by what you do during the course of the season. Some of the things that didn’t go well last time were a direct reflection of who we were playing. Some of it was some things that we can control, too. In these games, you've got to do ordinary things at a really high level consistently. For us, that means you got to prepare at an elite level. You got to practice really well and put yourself in a position to go play good football.

On if he leans into it being a big game or treats it like any other game

Every week, you have the opportunity to play the biggest game this season. It’s the only one that’s on your schedule. We’re in the arena, coaches, players, and you better be in the present. So, that’s what we focus on no matter who the opponent is. We understand the quality of the opponent that we’re playing this week.

On if that was his mindset as a player

I am focused on the here and now. I was around the game long enough to understand that what people are talking about in the past or in the (future), that’s not controlling what you can control. Your preparation in practice matters and get ready to go play this game Saturday night.

On Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia's lawsuit, if they'll apply it to Miles Kitselman

Man, I had no idea that that lawsuit was going on. I’ll refer to compliance and my meeting with them here in the near future and I’ll get back to you on that.

On Tennessee WR's physicality

When you’re playing a good football team, everybody talks about physicality and the line of scrimmage and that is always true in this league, but you better be physical out on the perimeter, too. Our guys have done a good job within the scope of what we’re asking them to do, to play the fundamentals, play hard and to block when they need to.

On Georgia's defense

It starts with their personnel because they have really good personnel. First level, second level, third level. They create pressure with their front four. They do it out of their pressure packages. They’re able to mix up their looks on the back end, so you gotta recognize what’s going on out on the perimeter. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends, they all gotta be on the same page. You gotta do a great job in protection, but it starts with having the ability to run the football, too. If you’re one dimensional, they’re gonna make it real tough on you all night long.

On Peyton Lewis' growth

I just think complete understanding of what we’re doing, understanding how to play with pad level. The jump from high school to college football and playing college football inside of this league is dramatically different. He’s a guy that continues to grow every single day. He has been really reliable for a young guy that's gone in. You see that on offense, but he’s done a great job on special teams, too.

On if Jermod McCoy's production is surprising