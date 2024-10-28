Everything Tennessee football's Josh Heupel said to kick-off Kentucky week

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel greets fans on the Vol Walk ahead of the NCAA college football game against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Following Tennessee football's bye week, the Vols are heading into a home matchup with Kentucky. Ahead of the matchup, Vols coach Josh Heupel met with the media. Here's everything he said.

Opening statement

Good to see everybody back. Another rivalry game this weekend, night game in Neyland 'Dark Mode.' Looking forward to going and playing in this one. Need our crowd to be a huge part of the football game and this week we've got to continue our preparation as a football team, get ready to go play our best football. You look at Kentucky, it’s a group that, defensively, playing extremely well. You just look at them statistically, defensively we got to do a good job following formations, motions and control the line of scrimmage, quarterback run game being a part of that, as well. And for our special teams, they got a dynamic returner, they can change the game and got to do a great job against him.

On possibly having to prepare for two quarterbacks

I think defensively you always got to know who the No. 2 is and have a plan for him. It can be through injury or them playing multiple guys. Your defensive players need to understand what type of player that is. Certainly for them, the quarterback run game is always a part of it. Second half of last week, played the younger kid. And for us, we got to do a great job of controlling the quarterback run game. That’s a huge part of it and understanding this game, there’s limited opportunities, and I’m just talking about possessions during the course of the game. All three phases gotta play well together. For us, within the scope of what we’re doing schematically, play assignment sound. You've got to rally, you've got to go make tackles in space and certainly when it’s quarterback run game, your eyes, your keys got to take you to making those plays.

On slow offensive starts

There’s not just one thing. You look a week ago against Alabama, turnovers on a couple possessions, missed field goals, execution, taking sacks in the red zone. It’s a combination of all of us being a little bit better, coaches and players together.

On opposing defenses doing different things

There’s always subtle changes in every football game. For a couple of weeks there, it was a little more dramatic than usual. Young quarterback having an opportunity to see things throughout. You hear me say it, he’s going to get better with every rep that he takes. Our players having a better understanding of some of that puts them, puts us in a better position to be successful.

On what he needs to show the committee to be in the playoff picture

You make your case by going controlling what you control, which is your performance on Saturday. So your preparation takes you there. We’re halfway through the conference schedule, there’s a ton of football. If you’re worried about the end result, you’re going to make the mistakes you can’t afford on the way to the end. And for us, being present, being in the now, preparing in a great way, continuing to grow as a football team. You guys hear me say it, players here me say it. Good teams continue to get better. Our best football is still out in front of us. We got to go chase that.

On using three linebackers against 12 personnel

There’s a lot of different reasons that you can get into your base personnel and that’s what you’re facing on the other side of the line of scrimmage, their skillset, how you want to defend the run game and what you want to play out on the perimeter. We’ve worked that all through the course of spring ball and training camp, having the flexibility and the opportunity to play different personnel groupings to those personnels that we’re seeing from the other side of the football and they’ve trained that way and have executed really well in that.

On Jermod McCoy

It is never perfect. You’re chasing it every day, but he’s playing really good football, playing with great discipline at the line of scrimmage and his press technique. He’s got the athletic traits to recover when it’s not perfect at the line of scrimmage. He’s doing a great job of playing the 50-50 ball, back shoulder fades or vertically all the way down the football field. That comes from his maturity, his fundamentals and technique and competitive composure at the end of the play.

On Jermod McCoy's quick success

I think it just starts with his maturity as a person. Coming out of high school, what he did before he got on the field in three months at the previous stop. Changing his body, a guy that you know was recruited to play some wide receiver, flips over to the other side of the football. He’s a sponge as far as soaking up information inside the meeting room. Extremely bright. It’s not like you’re restarting every single day. He’s able to grow upon what happened in the previous day on the field or in the meeting room. Incorporate those things into his game. He’s got all the athletic traits that you want, but again, his maturity is a huge factor in why he’s playing the way that he is.

On young players making strides during the bye week

I made the point to our a football team Monday after the last football game that how you prepare is not just during bye week. How you practice, immediate gratification result doesn’t come after one practice. You just keep stacking days and good things inevitably happen and there’s great examples of that on our football team during the course of the season. And so every player, not just young players continuing to invest and improve is really critical. You start showcasing those things, being consistent on the practice field, it will translate over to game day and that’s the challenge for all of us.

On five-star freshman Mike Matthews

Mike’s got some opportunities. I feel like there’s a greater opportunity for execution at times when he is out there. Some of that’s the guys around him, some of that’s him, too. We need him to continue to come on and be a big part of what we’re doing here on the back half of this season.

On young offensive linemen

I want to see those guys continue to improve and that’s in our team setting. Some of it’s in pass rush against defensive lines. Those guys are in a race to be ready to play.

On defensive linemen buying into rotations

Well I think it comes from them being connected in the meeting room, understanding those guys are playing at a high level, how playing multiple guys makes us better later in the football game and throughout the course of the season. Teammates recognize that guys are ready to play. They understand that they’ve earned the right to go out there and play and at the end of the day, it’s made our defensive line and our defensive unit stronger.

On Kentucky's defensive front

The difference in this league and everywhere else around the country, you’re gonna see elite players with great physical traits and athleticism. (Deone Walker) is a guy that is a dominant player. As they move him around in his front, he’s able to play within their scheme extremely well. Use his hands, he’s physical, he’s active, disruptive. He’s a really good football player. But their d-line in general has great size and plays extremely well with pad level.

On Kentucky's secondary, linebackers