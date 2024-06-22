Tennessee has dropped game one of the 2024 College World Series finals. Texas A&M jumped on the Vols early and they couldn’t put together a suitable response. Afterward, Tennessee coach Tony Vitello met with the media. Here’s everything he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Opening statement

Advertisement

Pretty straightforward. The team that played better won the game. They appeared more prepared. But I think that was a result of Gavin puts a good swing on a pitch. It's kind of the third time in a row we beat our guy that particular way.And then couple things don't go our way. And it kind of got emotional there, a little more emotional than it usually does, but for a proper reason, with the situation. But I think the basics come.They played better. And even though we didn't bring our best, we're within striking distance against their guy there at the end of the game.

What gives you confidence that you guys will respond the right way tomorrow?

I think we can definitely play better. I mean, that's one thing. And this isn't a traditional series against an SEC opponent or just a good opponent, whether it be Illinois or everybody else that's on our schedule.But you go through the season and you welcome competition for a reason; it will make you better in a few different ways. You find out different ways to respond, and you can either get frustrated that tonight went the way that it did, or you can get more determined. And we've got guys that have done that a lot in the past where determination kicks up, play kicks up.

Can you put you put your thumb on any reason why defense has been an issue (in the CWS)?

No, I think there's certainly been a few quirky plays. I don't even know what happened on the ball up the middle. That was a clean hit by Appel. I don't know if it hit the bag or whatever it did. But guys have put the ball in play against our guys, and they're going to continue to do that. We don't quite have the strikeout type of staff that we did last year. We get our fair share. But guys put the ball in play. And they found some holes tonight, as did Florida State. And also there's been some unique ones, to be fair to our guys. So I think it's about getting familiar with the ballpark, which by now our guys should be. And then just playing ball. Like I said, I think tonight maybe a little bit more credit to the game than you should give it, which is crazy to say based off the crowd we had, but I think that's a true statement.

Have to imagine there’s no one but Drew (Beam) you’d want on the mound in this situation with your backs against the wall

We like anytime he gets to throw for us. It's kind of been that way since his freshman year, and the fall was slower based off how he entered the program. He was recovering. And then hasn't looked back. There's been some ups and downs but it's not like it's been a roller coaster. He's been a blessing to have in the program as far as the approach he brings to the dugout or just the facility, in general, in how he works. And usually when your leaders embody what you've got going on and it's a positive — I didn't say that appropriately — but when your leaders have the right characteristics, it usually bleeds into the rest of the team in the dugout. And, again, he's an unselfish kid that likes to compete. That, again, has bled throughout the rest of the dugout, especially with the younger guys that have learned from him like D-Loy.

What was the benefit of making their bullpen work late?

A little bit. I said earlier, as crazy as it is that Evansville game was a little bit good for us. This time of year you're only going to be able to go on a streak for so long. And I think you need to be reminded every now and again of certain things you need to do. That Evansville game did that to us, and this was similar. We were within striking distance. We were able to see what they had available in the bullpen. But A&M has some guys that are unused. I'm not sure they've even announced a starter tomorrow. They're not going to run out of guys, but it certainly helps to have an idea who you'll face and to stay in the fight. Ideally this is a three-round bout that you're in. And every inning has some weight to it when you're finished.

What made (Texas A&M pitcher, Prager) good tonight?

The change-of-speed factor is bread and butter. It's not like he did not do that in Hoover. I think the difference was they played a little better defense behind him. And our guys had to play from behind. And not only was it from behind on the scoreboard, but, again, I think a little bit of a downer early in the game with where we were at. Having said that, we were in pole position several times to knock him out earlier than we did. And it kind of seemed to be a theme on offense -- one more quality at-bat or guy on base could have altered some things or changed things the way they use their bullpen. But nonetheless, I mean, the guys did do okay at the plate. You can't separate the at-bats from the rest of the game. You've got base running. You've got defense. You've got pitching. And, of course, you've got the hitting as well.

In a game this intense, what do you do? How does the team reel that back in when it needs to be reeled in?

I think you just play baseball and make sure that you don't put so much weight on how big the crowd is or the extra cameras and things like that that you lose sight of just some fundamentals or important things that go on in the game, like communicating or focusing on whatever the certain task is. It's true. And whatever you're going to be talking about, simple is better. So I would kind of summarize it by saying that.

Was it a tough decision to not put Ensley in center tonight? Was it a close thing? Would there be a chance he could be out there tomorrow?

There's a chance tomorrow. And it was close. And you kind of weigh your options. Again, at the very least, I mean, where I grew up in Missouri I had to watch my dad coach -- single elimination is not appropriate for baseball based off sample size and things like that. So given the fact that we potentially have two or three games to play, I wasn't too comfortable with the idea of him pushing it after a couple of days of nonaction. And, of course, he's got the fighter mentality. So it was a difficult decision, and I would say go back to the hotel. It's probably one of about seven, eight -- 17, 18, that I could have made better. But it's what we did and it didn't work out. We didn't play well enough tonight. But he certainly had some great at-bats. We'll see what he's got going tomorrow.

What did you think of (Marcus Phillips’) work tonight? And what have you seen his development since coming from Iowa Western?

He's matured a lot. Obviously a fantastic junior college and setup over there. And we thought he would get more development as a freshman, but he just didn't quite stay healthy. And there's so much talent over there. He came in being a kid from the north, very little experience, a lot of two-way time. He swung the bat for us some. He's come a long way on the mound. The way we judge him is basically how the ball is coming out. He's either throwing it with conviction or he's not. And he was tonight. Again, I wouldn't give credit in any inning for management stuff on my end, but he did his first job, and then we kind of went quick to the bullpen on him. It would have been interesting to see how well he could have thrown the ball, but the exciting thing is he's available in the future here for us.

When you think about some of these games and how long they are, how do you relate the popularity of college baseball and the lengths of these games with the attention spans that we all have that are shrinking?