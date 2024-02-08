Everything Tennessee's Tony Vitello said before season-opening tournament
Tennessee baseball will begin the 2024 season in Arlington, Texas while competing in the Shriners Children's College Showdown.
The Vols will open with a match against Texas Tech on Feb. 16 before facing Oklahoma and Baylor the following pair of days.
Ahead of the season-opening event, head coach Tony Vitello met with the media to preview the tournament.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Opening statement
Vitello: "Yeah, glad to be back involved. Our last time was down in Houston, so kind of excited to experience the northern version of the tournament and more than anything, see that facility in person for the first time. Incredibly thankful for how well organized everything has been to this point. From knowing some of the coaches on here that have played in the tournament, have heard nothing but great things about it. So fortunate to be a part of the group and obviously looking forward to things."
On where the team is at deciding the starting shortstop
Vitello: "There's a few guys or a handful of guys really that are capable which relieves a little bit of stress because once the season starts, that’s when you truly know what you have. But one thing we do know we have is Christian Moore has been a team leader. He’s been one of our best offensive players, so he’s going to be in the lineup every day. He’s athletic enough to play that position. Right now, he and Bradke Lohry have kind of spent the most time in our scrimmages at that position and that’s in part to some guys nursing minor injuries — whether it’s Ariel (Antigua) or Dean Curley. Alex Perry's played there, as well. All three of those guys have had nothing severe come up, but things where it’s better to rest them for a day or two. So, probably those two guys lead the charge going into Dallas and then like a lot of teams, or all the teams really going down to this event, we’re trying to figure out what we really got before conference play. So, each one of those guys will remain in the mix, I feel, leading up to SEC play."
On how the tournament can translate to postseason play
Vitello: "This is SEC play, not by definition of the conference, but the thing that our conference takes pride in or the Big 12 or the Pac or the ACC, of course the Big 10, as well. Any major conference takes pride in the fact that competition is heavy. Fan bases are active and then the facilities are also on par with the best facilities in the country. So, you can throw in you guys, media coverage, into that, as well. Those four categories, any other category you can bring up are all represented pretty dang well in this event. There’s even probably a little additional hype to this event going into the season. So, really it kind of gives you a little inside look of what conference play is going to be like with the steep competition and all those other things. If you’re fortunate enough to make a regional, you’ll probably reflect back on this weekend and it’s got a little bit of that flavor as well with the travel, with the media and then having multiple teams in one area. You know, no one’s necessarily competing for a championship this particular weekend, but you are competing to be the best each day that you’re playing. So, these freshmen, these first-year guys for us and other clubs are going to get a real good inside look of what it’s going to be like once they enter conference play. And again of course, if they’re able to make postseason play, how exciting that can be."
On what the pitching rotation looks like
Vitello: "With the weather and the way that our rules kind of squeeze how much time you get to be around these pitchers, I think the biggest thing is you just want to build up the guy’s pitch count. And then also the amount of times they can get up and down working their way to five innings or whatever it may be, everyone’s mark they’re trying to hit this time of year. So, from where I’m sitting, I’m pleased that we’ve just been able to progress in that manner. And then what you’re getting out of that on the offensive side when you’re doing that is you’re getting a bunch of at-bats for your guys. So, it’s just been nice, despite that one crazy storm we had, much of the country had, we’ve been able to kind of stay on pace. As it relates to actually how they’re performing, like I said, I’m happy. I don’t know if (pitching coach) Frank (Anderson) is ever happy. Everybody on this call can attest to that. So, it’s his job to kind of work with them and obviously he’ll have his input on where we want to line guys up. Fortunately, we got maybe another time or two that those guys get on the mound to try and decide who belongs on which day. I don’t think we’ll really find our final answer until maybe halfway through the year on what the best order is for us. But, I do think everyone has at least made themselves available where they can throw a decent amount of innings for guys that are in that starter conversation."
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.
–––––