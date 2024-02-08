Tennessee baseball will begin the 2024 season in Arlington, Texas while competing in the Shriners Children's College Showdown. The Vols will open with a match against Texas Tech on Feb. 16 before facing Oklahoma and Baylor the following pair of days. Ahead of the season-opening event, head coach Tony Vitello met with the media to preview the tournament. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Opening statement

Vitello: "Yeah, glad to be back involved. Our last time was down in Houston, so kind of excited to experience the northern version of the tournament and more than anything, see that facility in person for the first time. Incredibly thankful for how well organized everything has been to this point. From knowing some of the coaches on here that have played in the tournament, have heard nothing but great things about it. So fortunate to be a part of the group and obviously looking forward to things."

On where the team is at deciding the starting shortstop

Vitello: "There's a few guys or a handful of guys really that are capable which relieves a little bit of stress because once the season starts, that’s when you truly know what you have. But one thing we do know we have is Christian Moore has been a team leader. He’s been one of our best offensive players, so he’s going to be in the lineup every day. He’s athletic enough to play that position. Right now, he and Bradke Lohry have kind of spent the most time in our scrimmages at that position and that’s in part to some guys nursing minor injuries — whether it’s Ariel (Antigua) or Dean Curley. Alex Perry's played there, as well. All three of those guys have had nothing severe come up, but things where it’s better to rest them for a day or two. So, probably those two guys lead the charge going into Dallas and then like a lot of teams, or all the teams really going down to this event, we’re trying to figure out what we really got before conference play. So, each one of those guys will remain in the mix, I feel, leading up to SEC play."

On how the tournament can translate to postseason play

Vitello: "This is SEC play, not by definition of the conference, but the thing that our conference takes pride in or the Big 12 or the Pac or the ACC, of course the Big 10, as well. Any major conference takes pride in the fact that competition is heavy. Fan bases are active and then the facilities are also on par with the best facilities in the country. So, you can throw in you guys, media coverage, into that, as well. Those four categories, any other category you can bring up are all represented pretty dang well in this event. There’s even probably a little additional hype to this event going into the season. So, really it kind of gives you a little inside look of what conference play is going to be like with the steep competition and all those other things. If you’re fortunate enough to make a regional, you’ll probably reflect back on this weekend and it’s got a little bit of that flavor as well with the travel, with the media and then having multiple teams in one area. You know, no one’s necessarily competing for a championship this particular weekend, but you are competing to be the best each day that you’re playing. So, these freshmen, these first-year guys for us and other clubs are going to get a real good inside look of what it’s going to be like once they enter conference play. And again of course, if they’re able to make postseason play, how exciting that can be."

