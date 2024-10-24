Everything Tony Vitello said ahead of Vols’ fall exhibition games

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center fielder Hunter Ensley (9), head coach Tony Vitello and third baseman Billy Amick (11) watch a video during postgame ceremonies after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in the championship at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. (Photo by Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

Tennessee still has four months before it will begin its pursuit of defending its College World Series title, but the Vols will provide a glimpse of the 2025 season this weekend. In two exhibition games across the state, Tennessee, fresh off of its first-ever national championship, will play Western Kentucky at First Horizon Park in Nashville on Friday (7 p.m. ET) and Troy at The Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson on Sunday (1 p.m.). TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Ahead of those two match ups, Tony Vitello, who is entering his eighth season as the Vols' head coach, met with the media Thursday to talk fall practices, new additions to the team and returning players and more. Here is everything he said.

On catcher position

“Dating back to (Connor Pavolony) being back down there, who will be celebrating a birthday this weekend while in Nashville watching the Vols, we've always tried to use a combo of guys. Whether it's to create depth by giving guys a fair opportunity and probably most of all keep guys fresh back there. I've told our players when Coach (Josh) Elander played, he played like a maniac and that's a great thing to have. But with that position in particular, it can, it can really wear you out unless you take care of your body like he does. But I think it sets those guys up even more for success. It's for them to have equal opportunity to learn the pitching staff, kind of balance things out for us, be fresh and all those things I mentioned. So, kind of similar and that involves (Cannon) Peebles and Stone (Lawless) the guys with the most experience back there. Now Dalton Bargo has a ton of SEC experience, which obviously equates to college experience too, but he's a little banged up right now. We've asked him to play a multitude of positions and he loves it. So, I wouldn't necessarily involve him in that conversation for this weekend. But Levi (Clark) and Brooks (Wright), the two freshmen both have shown the ability to hit and play a quality or do a quality job behind the plate as well."

On what he has learned from team so far in fall practices

“It's different with the recruiting cycle and all that's going on on campus and still some carry over from last spring. I'm just being honest, it doesn't sound good, but not as much as it'd like to. It seems to have gone very fast and what's going to go even faster or come even faster at us is the information we get out of this weekend. It'll be very unique the first time we've ever done both of our fall events or both of our fall dates in one weekend. This will allow pitchers to kind of stay in the routine. I think a little bit more for the entirety of the fall, but also throw multiple innings. I know it makes me happy when we go one inning at a time for a guy because it gets everybody involved. But I know Coach (Frank) Anderson is not happy because he wants to see what guys can do out there, you know, over a little bit of a period of time."

On freshman pitcher Tegan Kuhns, other pitchers that have stood out

“Tegan, you asked what he's done on the mound. Impressive. It's been better off the field. He's pulling some weight and you know, part of that is these guys go through a spring season, whether it's high school, JUCO or four-year - you're probably going to lose a little or shed a few pounds. So, putting that back on or adding weight with Q (Quentin Eberhardt) has been huge for him. But he naturally kind of has the competitiveness that we're looking for. It's why he's been asked by the teams that he's pitched for to pitch in the biggest situations. I think the velocity and the spin rate and all that stuff is great and he's got that as, do some of the other freshmen. But what they'll find is, the separator is how are you just in competitive situations. So, therein lies the answer to why Kirby (Connell) from day one on this campus was relied on in so many, I don’t want to say high stress situations but you know, valuable situations or swing moments of a game and Tegan kind of naturally has that. I think Nic Abraham does too, with the confidence he shows and the presence he has out on the mound. Tate Strickland has been relentless at throwing strikes. I'm not going to be able to name everybody. Aidan Hayse the last time out was as good as anyone. The two innings he strung together as good as anyone in the fall, which was big time because either the previous time or the time before it just wasn't good and that's why baseball's a sport where you got to get a fair amount of sample size. So, it's not like I haven't been to practice, it's not like I haven't been watching but I feel like we haven't had quite the full sample size and we'd like to judge what we got. But it's coming because this weekend is going to be 30, maybe 30-plus innings of information and then around the bend is the Fall World Series. And because construction will be blessed to be in some very interesting environments for these freshmen and newcomers to adapt to."

On how fall practices help map out the upcoming season

“I think for this fall, we want some leaders to emerge and that doesn't mean like the captain like a Peyton Manning or a Tom Brady. I guess I should just say Peyton. The hell with Tom Brady. But you know, we've lost so many faces last year off the team. But we also lost a lot of personalities and a lot of leadership and who those guys are going to be for this group is a big question mark. I think there's talent there and I think there's that natural comradery in chemistry that we had last year too. It's just on a different level and a lot of that is because we don't have guys who aren't necessarily the ring leaders yet. There's some guys who have started to show signs of that. They realize it's either them or nobody as they look around, but like a lot of relationships, which that's what being a teammate is in a locker room. Chemistry is all about relationships. It takes time and events like this weekend, not just the games on Friday and Sunday but the community service activities on Saturday, that's when those guys have an opportunity to show their character and show that they're a guy to follow or a guy to help you along the way to speed up the process for a freshman or a newcomer to do well in our league."

On where catcher Cannon Peebles has changed compared to this time last year

“He’s more relaxed, which is insane to say. So on a scale of one to 10, instead of being like in a 13, intensity wise. He’s at like a 9.5 or a 10 now, which is a little bit more acceptable and you can crack a joke with him and he can make adjustments mid play, but he’s always gonna have that fire kind of like a Drew Gilbert or Pete Rose was in the news recently. So a guy like that, that’s got an inner desire that is always burning brightly. So the key is to make that an advantage to you as opposed to it being a disadvantage. "So I think as you mature— I’ve been blessed to coach some guys like that and yeah the skill set gets a little better here or there but really kind of learning to hone that in and direct it the right way is what guys like CMo and some others I’ve been around, the area they’ve grown the most and you can kind of see that going on with Cannon."

On competition at first base, left field

“Let me go coach on you and say all the positions are available right now. I think Peebles is probably the number one on the depth chart at this point, or the leader in the clubhouse at the catcher position. (Hunter) Ensley would be that in center. The rest is just kind of chaos and Dean is really the epicenter of everything we got going on. For a kid his age, his leadership skills are very unique and his bat and his defense are going to be a huge part of what we’re doing. But what is the best combination for everybody in that locker room to have a chance to succeed and for us to meet in right field after home game and be happy. "There’s a lot going on but you do have a point. Those are probably two of the ones that are the biggest question marks and Alex Perry’s done really well at first base. Playing has been fine but to me for a guy that’s that athletic and was honestly in the hunt for opening day shortstop for us last year at a position where you’re in the middle of the field and all that, for him to be as receptive and to take ownership of that position is unique in this day and age with kids. Because it’s probably not his first choice and probably in his mind he’s saying well these scouts see me at first base instead of shortstop. Maybe they’ll doubt my athleticism or whatever. We will handle that because he can do it. He can do it in a lot of positions out in the field. Colby Bakus has played a lot of left field, he’s shown he can play center for us in an SEC game and make difference making plays so you know he can defend and you know he’s got power. "It’s just about him relaxing and being the best version of himself this year because he’s worked awfully hard to put himself in a position to potentially start force or have a major role this particular season. And then Chris Newstrom, Levi Clark, who I mentioned earlier, and Jay Abernathy are three freshmen that have swung it as well as anybody and (infielder) Manny (Marin) probably has too, but no plans to stick Manny out in left field. He could be one of the better shortstops in the conference or at the very least one of the better infielders overall, not just defensively, before his time is done here.”

On Jay Abernathy's fit as an infielder, other positions

“Well he comes from (Georgia) where baseball’s incredibly competitive and those kids have a good foundation to come in. So he is kind of got that going for him, but he’s so athletic and so fast it covers up some areas where he’s probably not as far along as he would like to be or we’d like him to be at any of the spots we put him in and that’s the nature of being a freshman. They need to tally up reps, but the thing he’s got in his back pocket and he’s proven to the other guys in the dorms with him, but more importantly to the older guys in the locker room is he’s got some dog in him and he’s not afraid to compete. He’s very realistic about who he is. "A lot of it stems from family but he’s the type of guy you want in your locker room and he’s the type of guy in the ninth inning if the game is on the line, you’re going to be so happy for him if it goes well and if it doesn’t go well, you’re going to be excited to give a pat on the back and you’ll sleep just fine at night because you’ll win or lose with a kid like that any day of the week.”

On long term plans for Abernathy

“Like a lot of kids in high school he was a shortstop. We’ve kind of been through this and probably have about as good as a case as anybody at that position, the shortstop position where Jay played in high school, and I don’t mean to speak for scouts because I’ve done it like once and the guy went bananas, their job’s very difficult but when draft day comes they’re categorizing guys based off what they think they are in the big leagues. So just because you’re a starting pitcher doesn’t mean you’re a reliever and (Max) Scherzer’s a good example. They wanted the label on that and just because you’re a reliever doesn’t mean you can’t start and then it definitely applies. There’s a lot of good hitters that catch but aren’t gonna be a catcher in pro ball. "So for me I want Jay to work hard so he can prove to scouts, he’s a middle infielder in the big leagues, but I think there’s no doubt because of his speed what’ll have in his back pocket is he can also play any of the outfield positions in pro ball because of his speed and he’s also going to be able to compete with the bat against other guys. So it’d be nice to prove that he can play that position and then we’ll sort out who belongs where. Like Trey Lipscomb’s proved and has played shortstop in pro ball but he was our third baseman his last year.”

On competition between Dean Curley and Gavin Kilen

“I don’t think there’s any way to walk it. I don’t have any power in that situation. I mean we could have a meeting in the locker room or something like that or up in the office. It’s too late if it gets to that point. If a guy’s not happy about where he is at because that’s kind of--you guys are nice to me. Our Evansville (media) buddy tried to create some controversy but if you’re gonna boil it down, like looking at what we got, like who’s gonna maybe be unhappy that we need out there every day. Like what if (Dalton) Bargo DHs one day and he’s worked so hard at all these positions, that is gonna be a massive story for this team in particular because leadership might be number one but number two is gonna be who’s willing to adapt to what is gonna help everybody the most overall. "And anyone who thinks they know that answer at this point. Even Frank (Anderson), yesterday in the office we kind of played a little quiz game about some positions and some guys and it’s all up in the air so there’s no line to walk. It’s again, prove that you can play a multitude of positions. Whatever your favorite one or whatever the most glamorous one is. "We’ve now got an army of coaches thanks to Kirby and Griz are out there and other guys. We can help you prove that you can play your favorite position and then it’s ultimately, I guess I’ll have to have the final say but the players will cast a vote, coaches will cast a vote and we’ll kind of see what the best combination is for the guys that we have.”

On development of Ariel Antigua

"It's frustrating because he really loves to play and therefore plays at a hundred miles an hour all the time and you’d much rather have that as a coach and you gotta rear it in, but it definitely still needs to be reared in. So that’s my preface to a story where he slides into first base, a crazy play, defensively, not sliding in as a base runner and jammed his finger. So like (Dalton) Bargo and a couple other guys, he’s not seeing action right now. “So it’s frustrating because the glimpse we did have at him, he looked a lot more comfortable offensively. He’s never been a defensive shortstop. He’s always been able to defend very well, but he also has been able to hit and hit all kinds of variety of ways, whether it be, an on-base type guy or even for some power and you started to see him get his mojo back a little bit offensively and then this finger thing happens. So that part’s frustrating. We all know he can play great defense but is he gonna have the right leadership and maturity that’s needed that goes with that position is maybe a question mark, that’s been presented to him too, so it’s not new news, or news, however you wanna say that, but he’s a good one. We’re blessed to have him and as long as he’s on board with what we got going on, like I said, that combination thing, he will play a big part of what we got going.”

On Kennesaw State transfer pitcher Tanner Franklin begin a Tennessee native

"He's shown good personality, so kudos to this area, for sure. But also the question for him was not stuff, up in the Cape Cod and last year, too. It was ability to throw strikes and he’s around the best guy in the country for that by numbers. It’s not an opinion, it’s a fact. And I think that’s benefited him, but also I think he kind of gets the idea of why we brought him in, is to use that stuff and try and cram it down hitter’s throats and he’s done a good job of that so far. “I think he’s physical enough and stuff is good enough that the ability part is a check mark. It’s just gonna be how good and what kind of adjustments can he make to become the best version of him. And then the locker room and the fit and the love for the Vols, part of that was clearly already there, but it’s been a pleasant surprise. It’s even better than we thought in some of those categories."

On competition at first base

“I skipped over our first base conversation a little bit and just had brought up (Alex) Perry ’cause I’m real happy with how he’s accepted that, because even Bargo and Levi (Clark) and Stone (Lawless), those are guys who first base is not their primary position, and they’ve not played that the most, (Blake) Grimmer. But guys are willing to go over there. Ethan Payne’s been a big help. Ricky (Martinez), Ross (Kivett), those those guys can all provide advice infield wise to those guys to better learn a position. “But you know, as I say, you hit, you don’t sit and that’s a position where you’d like to have a guy banging it around a little bit for you. But a massive difference from the ’23 club to the ’24 club was (Blake) Burke not just being an improved defender, but being kind of a lock down guy at first and almost making some plays that the better, or even some of the best ones, wouldn’t make for you. So he was a difference maker, but I think yeah, catcher, shortstop, those are point guard type guys. You need a leader and Burke was one of our best, if not our best leader last year. So some leadership from that position and you need to be able to hit a little bit for sure.”

On Dean Curley, others working at shortstop

I don’t think there’s much to rattle that guy. That doesn’t mean he’s got the world figured out or is gonna go three for three every game. But as far as whether he believes in himself. or if he’s willing to take on a task that the coaching staff gives him, he’s gonna be front-and-center military style. That’s one of the things that helped him play in a league where if you look around, despite what everybody says in recruiting, there’s only a handful of freshmen that contribute--including pitchers--really contribute to each of these SEC teams, for the most part, make up of the roster kind of dictates that a little bit. "So it is why he was in that position last year and it’s shining through this year, like I said, with him stepping forward even though it’s his second year being a big time leader. And again, I think he’s willing to accept any task you give to him because he believes in himself so much that he’ll do that as well as possible.”

On outfielder Reese Chapman