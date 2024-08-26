PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Everything Vols' 5-star QB commit told Rivals after opening junior year

Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football five-star quarterback commit Faizon Brandon's junior season is underway.

As Grimsley and Brandon begin their season, Brandon met with Sam Spiegelman of Rivals to discuss the start of the season and the Vols.

Here's what he had to say.

On his first game of the season

All that hard work really paid off. Took a lot of dedication from us. This is probably the most preparation we're going to have for a game from January all the way to now. Just having all of that, seeing it pay off was really exciting and really great for our team to come together. Where we're at right now, we're just getting better.

On what he worked on his off-season

I would really just say staying composed. That's really the main thing. Just taking control of the game and trying to execute every play and not having any negative plays, that was really the main things I was trying to work on.

On making big plays in big moments

Really just knowing all the hard work you put in is going to pay off. I feel like if you work so hard you shouldn't have anything to worry about. Just know that all the hard work is going to pay off so that's how I stay calm, cool and collected.

On what he's watching at Tennessee this season

I'm really just watching everything. See how the coaches handle things, see how the players handle things. I'm really looking forward to seeing Nico play. That's something I'm really looking forward to but those are the main things. I'm pretty much going to be looking at everything I would say.

On why quarterbacks are choosing Tennessee

Really just, I would say, for me, being coached by a quarterback that played at a high level like Coach Heup, he played at a high level so he knows what it takes to be a great QB and how to coach a great QB. What they like and what they don't like. That's the thing that really moved me towards them. Coach Mitch and all the other guys, I have great relationships with all the coaches over there at Tennessee on both sides of the ball. I feel like you don't get that everywhere. That's really another thing that made me pick Tennessee.

