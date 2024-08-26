Tennessee football five-star quarterback commit Faizon Brandon's junior season is underway. As Grimsley and Brandon begin their season, Brandon met with Sam Spiegelman of Rivals to discuss the start of the season and the Vols. Here's what he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

On his first game of the season

All that hard work really paid off. Took a lot of dedication from us. This is probably the most preparation we're going to have for a game from January all the way to now. Just having all of that, seeing it pay off was really exciting and really great for our team to come together. Where we're at right now, we're just getting better.

On what he worked on his off-season

I would really just say staying composed. That's really the main thing. Just taking control of the game and trying to execute every play and not having any negative plays, that was really the main things I was trying to work on.

On making big plays in big moments

Really just knowing all the hard work you put in is going to pay off. I feel like if you work so hard you shouldn't have anything to worry about. Just know that all the hard work is going to pay off so that's how I stay calm, cool and collected.

On what he's watching at Tennessee this season

I'm really just watching everything. See how the coaches handle things, see how the players handle things. I'm really looking forward to seeing Nico play. That's something I'm really looking forward to but those are the main things. I'm pretty much going to be looking at everything I would say.

On why quarterbacks are choosing Tennessee