Published Feb 13, 2025
Everything you need to know about Tennessee baseball ahead of 2025 season
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Tennessee baseball is ready to defend its SEC and national titles.

A year removed from winning the National Championship, the Vols will kick off the season on Feb. 14 inside an ongoing renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee before the season begins.

SCHEDULE

Tennessee Baseball 2025 Schedule
All times Eastern Standard Time // Rankings via D1Baseball.com
DateTeamTimeLocation

Feb. 14 (Fri)

Hofstra

4:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 15 (Sat)

Hofstra

4 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 16 (Sun)

Hofstra

12 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 18 (Tue)

UNC Asheville

4:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 21 (Fri)

Samford

4:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 22 (Sat)

Samford

4 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 23 (Sun)

Samford

1 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 25 (Tue)

North Alabama

4:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 28 (Fri)

No. 17 Oklahoma State

4:05 p.m.

Houston, Texas (Astros Foundation College Classic)

March 1 (Sat)

Rice

12:05 p.m.

Houston, Texas (Astros Foundation College Classic)

March 2 (Sun)

No. 21 Arizona

11:05 a.m.

Houston, Texas (Astros Foundation College Classic)

March 4 (Tue)

Radford

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 5 (Wed)

Xavier

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 7 (Fri)

St. Bonaventure

6:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 8 (Sat)

St. Bonaventure

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 9 (Sun)

St. Bonaventure

1 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 11 (Tue)

West Georgia

4:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 14 (Fri)

No. 10 Florida

6:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 15 (Sat)

No. 10 Florida

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 16 (Sun)

No. 10 Florida

1 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 18 (Tue)

ETSU

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 20 (Thu)

at Alabama

7:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 21 (Fri)

at Alabama

5 p.m.

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 22 (Sat)

at Alabama

2 p.m.

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 25 (Tue)

Queens

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

March 28 (Fri)

at South Carolina

7 p.m.

Columbia, S.C.

March 29 (Sat)

at South Carolina

4 p.m.

Columbia, S.C.

March 30 (Sun)

at South Carolina

5 p.m.

Columbia, S.C.

April 1 (Tue)

Tennessee Tech

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 4 (Fri)

No. 1 Texas A&M

7 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 5 (Sat)

No. 1 Texas A&M

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 6 (Sun)

No. 1 Texas A&M

3 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 8 (Tue)

Alabama State

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 11 (Fri)

at Ole Miss

7:30 p.m.

Oxford, Miss.

April 12 (Sat)

at Ole Miss

5 p.m.

Oxford, Miss.

April 13 (Sun)

at Ole Miss

3 p.m.

Oxford, Miss.

April 15 (Tue)

Bellarmine

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 18 (Fri)

Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 19 (Sat)

Kentucky

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 20 (Sun)

Kentucky

1 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 22 (Tue)

Lipscomb

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

April 25 (Fri)

at No. 3 LSU

7:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge, La.

April 26 (Sat)

at No. 3 LSU

8 p.m.

Baton Rouge, La.

April 27 (Sun)

at No. 3 LSU

3 p.m.

Baton Rouge, La.

April 29 (Tue)

Northern Kentucky

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 2 (Fri)

Auburn

6:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 3 (Sat)

Auburn

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 4 (Sun)

Auburn

1 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 6 (Tue)

Indiana State

6 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 9 (Fri)

No. 16 Vanderbilt

5:30 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 10 (Sat)

No. 16 Vanderbilt

5 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 11 (Sun)

No. 16 Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 13 (Tue)

Belmont

5 p.m.

Knoxville, Tenn.

May 15 (Thu)

at No. 5 Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville, Ark.

May 16 (Fri)

at No. 5 Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville, Ark.

May 17 (Sat)

at No. 5 Arkansas

3 p.m.

Fayetteville, Ark.

May 20 (Tue) - May 25 (Sun)

SEC Tournament

N/a

Hoover, Ala.

ROSTER

Tennessee Baseball Unofficial 2025 Preseason Roster
NumberNamePositionYearB/TLast Year

1

Dean Curley

INF

So.

R/R

Tennessee

2

Ariel Antigua

INF

So.

R/R

Tennessee

5

Cannon Peebles

C

Jr.

S/R

Tennessee

6

Gavin Kilen

INF

Jr.

L/R

Louisville

7

Nate Snead

RHP

Jr.

R/R

Tennessee

9

Hunter Ensley

OF

R-Sr.

R/R

Tennessee

11

Andrew Fischer

INF

Jr.

L/R

Ole Miss

12

Liam Doyle

LHP

Jr.

R/L

Ole Miss

13

Reese Chapman

OF

Jr.

L/R

Tennessee

14

Blake Grimmer

INF

R-Fr.

L/R

Tennessee

15

Hunter High

INF/OF

So.

L/R

Tennessee

16

Dalton Bargo

UTL

Jr.

L/R

Tennessee

19

Andrew Behnke

LHP

Jr.

L/L

Tennessee

20

Colby Backus

OF

R-Sr.

R/R

Tennessee

23

Marcus Phillips

RHP

Jr.

R/R

Tennessee

27

Stone Lawless

C

R-Fr.

R/R

Tennessee

31

Austin Hunley

RHP

R-So.

R/R

Tennessee

33

AJ Russell

RHP

Jr.

R/R

Tennessee

37

Dylan Loy

LHP

So.

R/L

Tennessee

43

Luke Payne

LHP

So.

R/L

Tennessee

46

Brayden Sharp

OF/LHP

R-Fr.

L/L

Tennessee

50

Tanner Franklin

RHP

Jr.

R/R

Kennesaw State

Tennessee Baseball Freshmen
PlayerPositionB/TPerfect Game Ranking

Anson Seibert

RHP

L/R

35

Levi Clark

C

R/R

36

Tegan Kuhns

RHP

S/R

45

Arnold 'Jay' Abernathy

INF

L/R

61

Brayden Krenzel

RHP

R/R

81

Manuelle 'Manny' Marin

INF

R/R

88

Jaxon Walker

OF

L/L

94

Chris Newstrom

INF

R/R

118

Tate Strickland

RHP

R/R

161

Ryler Smart

LHP

L/L

183

Aidan Hayse

RHP

R/R

234

Brennon Seigler

OF

R/R

311

Brooks Wright

C

R/R

341

Andrew DuMont

RHP

R/R

350

Nic Abraham

RHP

L/R

409

Robinson Martin

INF

R/R

471

Beau Revord

OF

L/R

493

Jackson Jones

INF

R/R

500+

Dane Morrow

INF

L/R

500+

Stratton Scott

RHP

R/R

500+

RANKINGS

Tennessee Baseball 2025 Preseason Rankings
OutletRanking

D1Baseball.com

4

Baseball America

3

NCBWA

2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

2

PRESEASON ACCOLADES

Tennessee Baseball 2025 Preseason Accolades
PlayerPositionAccolades

Dean Curley

INF

2025 MLB Top 100 Prospects (24), Perfect Game Preseason All-American, Baseball American Preseason First-Team All-American, Preseason First-Team All-SEC, Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List

Gavin Kilen

INF

2025 MLB Top 100 Prospects (26), Baseball American Top SEC Transfer, Baseball American Preseason Second-Team All-American, Preseason Second-Team All-SEC

Andrew Fischer

INF

2025 MLB Top 100 Prospects (42), Baseball American Preseason Third-Team All-American, Preseason Second-Team All-SEC

AJ Russell

P

2025 MLB Top 100 Prospects (43), Baseball American Preseason First-Team All-American

Nate Snead

P

2025 MLB Top 100 Prospects (69), Perfect Game Preseason All-American, Baseball American Preseason First-Team All-American, Preseason First-Team All-SEC, NCBWA Preseason First-Team All-American, Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Liam Doyle

P

2025 MLB Top 100 Prospects (75), Baseball American Preseason Third-Team All-American, Preseason First-Team All-SEC

Hunter Ensley

OF

Preseason Third-Team All-SEC

Andrew Behnke

P

Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

VIDEO

