The 2023 NFL Draft featured a wide range of players being selected to take their talent to the next level. This included five-star prospects who were expected to make this jump and players who didn't receive a single star heading into college. Let's see where Tennessee's five draftees ranked before landing in Knoxville.

Darnell Wright - R1 (10) Chicago Bears

In 2019, Darnell Wright was the Vols' highest-rated commit out of high school. As the No. 16 player in the country and No. 2 offensive tackle, he was the only player in the nation's No. 13 class to earn five stars from Rivals.com. Wright played at Huntington in West Virginia where he dominated. His 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame combined with his atypical athleticism gave him an advantage. His success at the high school level led to him being invited to numerous showcases. This included the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game. He was also named 2019 First-Team American Family Insurance All-USA and a three-time Class AAA All-State selection by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Wright lived up to these high expectations at Tennessee. He started games as a freshman and became one of the best tackles in the country by the time he graduated. Now, he is Tennessee's highest-drafted offensive lineman since 1991 and a member of the Chicago Bears.

Hendon Hooker - R3 (68) Detroit Lions

Hendon Hooker didn't begin his collegiate career at Tennessee. Although Butch Jones' Vols' offered him, he committed to play for Virginia Tech. Instead, Tennessee brought in Will McBride, a three-star quarterback out of Texas who appeared in three games before transferring after two years. While in high school, Hooker played for Dudley. This is the same school where former Vol Emmanuel Moseley played quarterback and defensive back. While earning three all-conference selections, two Associated Press All-State teams, an All-State Player of the Year by NC Preps and two state championships, Hooker was given three stars by Rivals.com. He was considered the No. 13 at his position, as well. While at Virginia Tech, Hooker battled for the starting role over the course of four seasons before transferring to Tennessee. While in Knoxville, he rewrote the school record book while starting in 22 games. Now, he will join the Detroit Lions after being the highest former Vols quarterback taken since Peyton Manning in 1998.

Jalin Hyatt - R3 (73) New York Giants

In 2020, Jeremey Pruitt brought the nation's No. 8 class to Knoxville. Although Jalin Hyatt was a part of it, he was just the third-highest-rated wide receiver in the group. Despite this, Hyatt proved to be the most successful as he set the school record for touchdowns in a season and became an instant legend in the win over Alabama. Out of Dutch Fork, Hyatt earned four stars on Rivals.com. This made him the third-best player in the state but the No. 38 receiver in the country. He is also Dutch Fork's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,624) and receiving touchdowns (57) and a 2019 finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football. He initially committed to Virginia Tech but was swayed to Tennessee and stuck around for the coaching change to Josh Heupel. Now, he is a member of the New York Giants and the highest-drafted Tennessee receiver since Cordarrelle Patterson went in the first round of the 2013 draft.

Cedric Tillman - R3 (74) Clevland Browns

One of the most underrated recruits in the 2018 class is Cedric Tillman. The wide receiver earned just two stars out of Las Vegas and held offers from only Tennessee, Hawaii and UNLV. His rating on Rivals.com made him the second-lowest-ranked recruit in the Vols' class which featured 23 players. While playing for highly acclaimed Bishop Gorman, Tillman earned Second Team NIAA All-State honors in his final year. Despite his low ranking, Tillman outperformed everyone's expectations. He became an All-SEC player as a redshirt junior and was on pace to repeat before struggling with injuries the following year. After being selected just a pick behind Hyatt, Tillman is now a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Byron Young - R3 (77) Los Angeles Rams