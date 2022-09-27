When the Tennessee women’s basketball team took the court Tuesday for its first official practice of the 2022-23 season, its players knew whose shoulders they are standing on.

“Our team last year really elevated our culture,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I think they established it, they set it, and it’s a big deal. I think our players that are returning still bring that and they still feel that. It’s always work. You’re always working on that, building that, but they saw what it can be.”

Tennessee accumulated a 25-9 record last season en route to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016. For Harper, who enters her fourth year leading the Lady Vols, it marked her best season yet with the program.

Now, as expectations abound and with six new players on the roster, the opportunity is there for the Lady Vols to not only replicate the culture and successes of last season, but expand on them.

“We’re excited,” Harper said. “I think our team is feeling it. They’re looking forward to this upcoming season and the challenges and the opportunities that we have in front of us. They’ve worked really hard this summer. They’ve had good practices. I’ve enjoyed coaching them.

“We have a lot of work to do still, we have a long way to go, but we’re excited about the journey that we’re on.”

Tennessee doesn't just return key pieces like senior guard Jordan Horston, who paced the team as a junior before suffering a season-ending fractured dislocation of her elbow, and senior center Tamari Key, an SEC All-Defensive Team honoree who blocked a program-record 199 shots last year.

It also adds newcomers like highly-touted freshman Justine Pissot and transfers Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Franklin, Jasmine Powell and Jillian Hollingshead.

Each of those newcomers brings a different edge to a roster Harper cited as versatile. For example, Hollingshead – a Georgia transfer – adds additional size alongside Key and could help the Lady Vols in replacing Keyen Green, a leader both in the post and in the locker room last season.

“(Hollingshead) has got a chance to be terrific,” Harper said. “And I think what we’re going to be able to see is just improvement each and every day.”

Harper has already been impressed with the six new additions.

“That’s a big number,” Harper said. “And I think just working them into our practices and our workouts, it was only different because the number was so large. They’ve been great. They’ve come in and had great energy. Looking forward to it.”

The Lady Vols also anticipate the return of Marta Suárez, a redshirt-sophomore wing who sat out all of last season due to injury.

Suárez was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection two years ago and brings a mix of scoring and rebounding when on the court.

“She’s had some really good practices here recently, really good workouts,” Harper said. “She’s shooting the ball well. I think her versatility, her ability to play just about any position gives us a lot of options. I’m happy for her.

“She is a basketball player. She wants to play, so her sitting on the sideline has been very difficult for her. She is chomping at the bit to get back out on the court and playing.”

With the Lady Vols expected to be ranked as one of the nation’s top teams to start this season, Harper won’t let her players get ahead of themselves.

It all starts with step one on day one.

“I think we talk about it openly as a team,” Harper said. “We talk about what is being said, but I think we all understand that’s excitement, but it’s on paper. We have to go out and do a lot of things. So I think just constant open dialogue with our team because I don’t ever want them feeling outside pressure. It’s not about that.

“It’s about, ‘Let’s be the best we can be today,’ because if we are that, if we are the best we can be today, everything else will take care of itself. Everything will be just fine if you can dial in and focus on what you’re doing in that moment.”