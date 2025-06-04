Expert opinion: Arkansas reporter previews super regional vs. Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - May 16, 2025 - Infielder Gavin Kilen #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Baum–Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. (Photo by Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)

Tennessee baseball and Arkansas are set to meet in Fayetteville for a spot in the 2025 College World Series. Before the super regional gets underway this Saturday, I spoke with HawgBeat publisher Kyle Sutherland to get his thoughts on the matchup. Here's what he said.

What's it been like for Arkansas since the Tennessee series?

"About as good of a rebound that you could ask in the regional after a one-and-done showing in the SEC Tourney. Mistakes early did them in against Ole Miss, then they outscored North Dakota State and Creighton, twice, 26-6 that included 10 total HR in a complete performance across the board."

Do you think it plays into either team's favor that there's a recent meeting late in the year?

"Of course anytime you have previously played, especially within a couple of weeks, you're going to know some things about each other but feel like both are really just more concerned about doing what they do best. "One thing that I will be watching, I don't feel like Liam will have two tough outings in a row. Especially with how he looked on Monday night."

How big of an advantage will Arkansas playing at home be?

"Arkansas' record at Baum-Walker speaks for itself, but despite that or DVH's advantage record-wise over Tony V, you have to throw all of that out of the window when two great teams are fighting for a trip to Omaha. Plus, Tennessee is trying to defend its national title and Arkansas wanting to end that run in front of the home crowd adds to the spice."

Is there any extra buzz about it being Arkansas' year with it already being the highest seed left?

"For the fans, no question about it. I am sure in the players' minds there is maybe a little bit too with all that is up for grabs, but successful teams focus solely on the next pitch and I think that is what you have with both of these clubs. "But as far as the hype for Arkansas, I think most fans are not going to be fully satisfied until they win the big one. Literally everything else has been accomplished and three other SEC programs winning their first ever national title since the 2018 debacle just adds to the frustration."

Who are the hot hands in the postseason for the Hawgs?