Tennessee football will hit the road to face college football's projected top team in 2024, Georgia. To preview the game, I asked Anthony Dasher of UGASports questions. Here's what he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With Nick Saban out of the picture, Georgia is widely considered the gold standard in college football. Has Kirby Smart risen the expectation to national title or bust?

Advertisement

It's almost to that point. I'm not sure if it's "title or bust," but with the playoffs now a 12-team party there's no doubt Bulldog fans expect the team to be part of the show. While that may be a little presumptuous in this day and time, as long as Coach Smart keeps recruiting like he has, Bulldog fans will expect the results to be similar year in and out year out.

Georgia has been the one team that Josh Heupel seemingly hasn't been able to figure out. What do you think has played a factor in that?

I just think it's the Jimmy's and Joe's. While Coach Heupel has certainly improved the talent level over his predecessor, I just think it's been more of a case of Georgia having more players at key spots than anything else. Of course, Coach Smart knows a thing or two about coaching defense, and that's certainly played a role, I think it's been more about the players themselves than anything.

What are the expectations for Carson Beck this year? How beneficial do you think having a full season as the starter will help him?

Barring injury, Carson should put up some of the best numbers in the SEC, despite the loss of players like Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. There won't be another Bowers anytime soon, but Georgia added a tight end from Stanford to compliment Oscar Delp and brought in a trio of receivers from other schools, including Colbie Young from Miami, who I expect to have a good year. Getting Trevor Etienne from Florida will help the running game but will also be a weapon out of the backfield catching passes. Carson set a Georgia record last year for completion percentage, and barring injury should be in for another big year.

Is there any reason to think the defense won't be as elite as it's been or will it be another unit that ranks at the top of the country?

There are some questions. Georgia will be younger in the secondary than it's been in recent years. Not saying there isn't talent, but a lot of it is younger and less experienced than we've seen in recent years. Most of the defensive front seven is back, but Smart would love to see the unit create more havoc than we saw last season. That said, it's hard to imagine a Georgia defense not being at least pretty good.

How big of a difference do you think playing in Athens makes in matchups like the one coming up with the Vols?