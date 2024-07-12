Advertisement
Expert opinion: Previewing Tennessee football's game at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan (6) is tackled during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan (6) is tackled during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

As is recent tradition, Tennessee football will close out the 2024 season with a matchup against in-state rival Vanderbilt.

To preview the game, I asked Joey Dwyer of VandySports questions.

Here's what he had to say.

Do you expect Vandy to be improved this year?

I think improvement for Vanderbilt football nowadays is an abstract concept. In terms of the wins and losses I don’t necessarily expect improvement. Where I do is their competitiveness. I think they’ll be in some games late that they haven’t been in the past and maybe they have a better look about them in terms of their mental makeup as well as their peripheral signs.

How hot is Clark Lea's seat? Is there a chance he won't be coach by the time they play UT?

I don’t get the sense that it’s super hot. It seems like Clark is about the right things and has a vision that they like. He needed to make changes to how his program is ran this off-season and he’s done that. He’s got a very difficult job and administration understands that. At some point he’s gotta get results, though. I do think that he’ll be the coach when they play Tennessee. I’d be stunned if they moved on midseason. I’d be a little surprised if they did at all.

What do you anticipate the team's strength being?

The strength is gonna be in their defense I would think. They were incapable on that side last year but they seem to have a lot of speed, depth and athleticism that should help them. If the line is significantly better then they could be a solid group. Like what they’ve got on the second and third levels. Seems like they’ve got a really solid punter to replace Matt Hayball, too.

Offensively I’d pinpoint tight end as a strength. Cole Spence is back from injury and will be a factor. Really like Kam Johnson’s game, too.

What does the QB situation look like?

I would think the quarterback situation is pretty fluid. They won’t name a starter until they have to. I’d probably handicap Diego Pavia as the favorite. He’s experienced, he’s been successful at the college level and he knows the offense. He’s a fun player when it’s all working. Nate Johnson is one that I wouldn’t count out, though. He seemed to get better as the spring went on and his ceiling is probably higher down the line than Pavia’s is. They’re going for a different look at quarterback than they used to. Both use their legs and move the pocket a significant amount of the time.

Who are the stars?

The stars are largely on defense. I pinpoint CJ Taylor and Langston Patterson, in particular. Those are guys who are proven difference-makers. There’s a lot of guys with ability otherwise but they’ve gotta prove it.

