As is recent tradition, Tennessee football will close out the 2024 season with a matchup against in-state rival Vanderbilt. To preview the game, I asked Joey Dwyer of VandySports questions. Here's what he had to say.

Do you expect Vandy to be improved this year?

I think improvement for Vanderbilt football nowadays is an abstract concept. In terms of the wins and losses I don’t necessarily expect improvement. Where I do is their competitiveness. I think they’ll be in some games late that they haven’t been in the past and maybe they have a better look about them in terms of their mental makeup as well as their peripheral signs.

How hot is Clark Lea's seat? Is there a chance he won't be coach by the time they play UT?

I don’t get the sense that it’s super hot. It seems like Clark is about the right things and has a vision that they like. He needed to make changes to how his program is ran this off-season and he’s done that. He’s got a very difficult job and administration understands that. At some point he’s gotta get results, though. I do think that he’ll be the coach when they play Tennessee. I’d be stunned if they moved on midseason. I’d be a little surprised if they did at all.

What do you anticipate the team's strength being?

The strength is gonna be in their defense I would think. They were incapable on that side last year but they seem to have a lot of speed, depth and athleticism that should help them. If the line is significantly better then they could be a solid group. Like what they’ve got on the second and third levels. Seems like they’ve got a really solid punter to replace Matt Hayball, too. Offensively I’d pinpoint tight end as a strength. Cole Spence is back from injury and will be a factor. Really like Kam Johnson’s game, too.

What does the QB situation look like?

I would think the quarterback situation is pretty fluid. They won’t name a starter until they have to. I’d probably handicap Diego Pavia as the favorite. He’s experienced, he’s been successful at the college level and he knows the offense. He’s a fun player when it’s all working. Nate Johnson is one that I wouldn’t count out, though. He seemed to get better as the spring went on and his ceiling is probably higher down the line than Pavia’s is. They’re going for a different look at quarterback than they used to. Both use their legs and move the pocket a significant amount of the time.

