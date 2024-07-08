Tennessee football gets Kentucky at home this season as Josh Heupel looks to remain unbeaten against the Wildcats. I spoke with Justin Rowland of CatsIllustrated to preview the matchup. Here's what he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

What are the early impressions of Brock Vandagriff since he’s arrived?

We didn't get to see much of him in the spring because they don't have much open practice and it wasn't a typical spring game. There's a widespread belief that his ability to run is going to be a big part of the offense. The coaches have said all the right things but we don't have much to go on in terms of Brock as a passer so far.

Has there been any impatience with Stoops and his lack of success in the rivalry with Tennessee?

Sure, no question fans are frustrated. He has done much better in other respects. He does have a couple of wins in the series, which is more than other modern UK coaches can say, but they haven't been good enough in this game. There's probably still a mental hurdle on some level, and going to UT and playing that game on the road will cause a lot of UK fans to go in expecting a loss.

What are the expectations for the defense?

If the defensive line can be healthy it can be a really good defense, one of the better defenses Stoops has had. Deone Walker is going to be a very high draft pick. They were very banged up in the spring on the defensive line and have lost Josiah Hayes. Up the middle they should be excellent with Jamon Dumas-Johnson and D'Eryk Jackson at inside 'backer. Max Hairston and Michigan transfer DJ Waller give them a very good-looking pair of starting corners. The safeties have ability but need to be better than they were last year.

What have you heard on Gerald Mincey since he transferred from the Vols to UK?

Not a whole lot but the expectation is he will be the starter on that right side opposite Marques Cox. With Jeremy Flax leaving that spot was wide open. Mincey is the obvious guy and was brought in specifically to do that. My expectation is that he will be solid and represents a significant upgrade over what might be a bit of a cliff.

What would make 2024 a successful season for the Cats?