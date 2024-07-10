Tennessee football will host Mississippi State this season. To preview the matchup, I asked Rob Hubbard of BulldogBlitz questions about the Bulldogs. Here's what he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

What's the feeling like around the program? Obviously, last year didn't go as planned after Mike Leach's tragic passing but how has the Jeff Lebby era started?

You're right, last year went about as bad as it could have following the unfortunate passing of Coach Mike Leach. However, the hiring of Coach Lebby has brought some excitement around the program and fanbase. Coach Lebby hit the portal hard essentially building an entire new roster with some exciting names like Baylor transfer QB Blake Shapen and UTEP transfer WR Kelly Akharaiyi. Also, he was able to secure a local prospect in 4 star Starkville High School receiver Braylon "Stonka" Burnside. Burnside originally decommitted following the firing of Zach Arnett but Lebby was able to lock him down creating a good impression on the fanbase.

Is Blake Shapen the guy? What does that quarterback situation look like?

As of now, it looks like Blake Shapen is indeed the guy at quarterback this season. Shapen is a very experienced player after a four year career at Baylor and is a good fit in Lebby's offense. Sophomore Chris Parson and Freshman Michael Van Buren have also shown signs of success early on and could potentially see some valuable playing time.

How is the defense coming together?

The defense is definitely the biggest concern heading into year one of the Lebby campaign. Losing the two leading tacklers in the conference in Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson is a big blow however there is some optimism in that position group. South Carolina transfer Stone Blanton brings in some experience and sophomore Zakari Tillman showed flashes in limited action a year ago. The defensive line also has some question marks as well but look for Trevion Williams and Deonte Anderson to have breakout seasons.

What are the realistic expectations in Lebby's first season?

The realistic expectation for a successful season in Coach Lebby's first year would be 6-6 with a bowl appearance. Anything more than that would be icing on the cake. Mississippi State has the #2 hardest schedule in the country which will obviously be a challenge. However, the most winnable conference games in Florida and Arkansas come at home. Sweeping the non conference schedule which includes a tricky week two road trip to Arizona State is a must to feel good about making a bowl. The road slate is arguably the toughest in the nation with Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Three preseason top-6 teams and a preseason top-15 team in Tennessee.

Do you think the timing of this game being later in the year plays into MSU's advantage?