Tennessee has made another splash in the transfer portal. This time, the Vols landed Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell. He joins Tennessee with three seasons of eligibility. I spoke with TheWaveReport.com's Guerry Smith to answer some of these questions.

What do you think made him have such an effective redshirt freshman year?

Smith: "He was the complete package and was ticketed to be one of the best receivers in Tulane history if he had stayed. When he arrived a year ago, niggling injuries prevented him from being a factor, but he got stronger in the offseason and was ready to make a huge impact. His combination of size and underrated speed made him a very tough cover, and he was good at shielding defenders with his body to make plays."



Is he quick despite his height and size?

Smith: "He is quick, which is what should make him a transcendent receiver as he matures. He also has an outstanding work ethic and a good attitude. He may need some time to adjust against SEC cornerbacks, but he is a fast learner."

What do you think his best trait is?

Smith: "It is definitely his combination of size and speed. That combo platter is not common."

What does he need to work on to take the next step?

Smith: "He just needs a little more experience. His numbers would have been even better this year, though, if quarterback Michael Pratt had not suffered a knee injury in the opener that hampered him for quite some time, and if the receivers around him had not been as good as they were. Tulane had a ton of speed at wideout with Lawrence Keys and Jha'Quan Jackson and did not have to rely heavily on Brazzell until that duo went down with injuries late in the year."

Do you think his play will immediately translate against SEC defenses?

Smith: "Maybe not immediately, but he will get there by midseason I bet. He had a very poor game against SMU in the AAC title matchup, but he probably was distracted by the rumors about coach Willie Fritz leaving, which became reality less than 24 hours after the game ended. That performance was an outlier. He has the hands, the speed and the size to succeed in any league."

What was your favorite moment from him this past season?