Extra Bases: Dallas, Hunley lead Vols past LSU in opener of Super Regional

Key Plays:

T-2nd: LSU 1, Tennessee 0

In the midst of a downpour, third baseman Cade Doughty hit an opposite field home run to give LSU an early 1-0 lead. Pitching coach Frank Anderson stormed out of the dugout during Doughty's trip around the bases to voice his displeasure about not stopping the game in the midst of the rain.

After Drew Bianco singled and stole second with one out, Dallas tallied back-to-back strikeouts for the second and third out of the inning to strand Bianco.

T-3rd: LSU 1, Tennessee 0

Before the inning can begin, the umpires pulled the teams off the field due to a lightning strike nearby. The game officially went into a weather delay.

GAME RESUMED AT 8:32 P.M. ET. FOLLOWING A 50 MINUTE RAIN DELAY.

B-3rd: LSU 1, Tennessee 1

Tennessee right fielder Jordan Beck led off the inning with a double into the left-centerfield gap. After Pete Derkay hit a ground ball to third to move Beck over, Connor Pavolony hit an RBI groundout to shortstop to make it a 1-1 game.

On the 10th pitch of the at-bat, Liam Spence knocks a two-out single back up the middle to reach and get the LSU bullpen moving around. Max Ferguson then struck out looking on three pitches to end the inning and strand Spence on first.

T-4th: LSU 1, Tennessee 1

Dallas struck out the side in the top of the fourth and was up to eight strikeouts after four innings.

T-5th: LSU 2, Tennessee 1

Dallas worked into trouble to begin the fifth by allowing a lead off single to Bianco and plunking Cade Beloso to put runners on first and second with no outs. LSU then took a 2-1 lead on a Connor Pavolony throwing error as Bianco stole third. Pavolony's throw sailed into left field and allowed Bianco to score.

Dallas would go on to work Tennessee out of the inning, recording back-to-back strikeouts and getting a ground ball to shortstop to strand Beloso on second.

B-5th: LSU 2, Tennessee 1

Luc Lipcius led off the bottom of the fifth with a single into right field, but the Vols were unable to do anything with it. Beck struck out to begin the inning, and after Pete Derkay moved up to second for the second out, Pavolony struck out looking to end the inning.

T-6th: LSU 2, Tennessee 1

Zach Arnold led off the inning with an infield single for LSU. Dallas came back with back-to-back strikeouts for the first two outs of the inning before getting Bianco to pop out to second to strand the runners.

B-6th: LSU 2, Tennessee 4

Tennessee scores three in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-2 lead.

Max Ferguson drew a one-out walk and after Jake Rucker doubled down the left field line to put runners on second and third, Drew Gilbert reached on a fielder's choice that scored Ferguson to tie the game at 2-2.

After Evan Russell walked to load the bases, Luc Lipcius hit an RBI groundout that scored Rucker from third to give the Vols a one-run lead. Beck then extended the lead to 4-2 on an RBI single to right field.

T-8th: LSU 2, Tennessee 4

LSU star freshman Dylan Crews led off the inning with a single. Sean Hunley then came back with back-to-back strikeouts for the first two outs of the innings. On the second one, Pavolony threw out Crews at second to end the inning after he slid past the bag.

T-9th: LSU 2, Tennessee 4

LSU made Hunley work in the top of the ninth. Gavin Dugas led off the frame with a single up the middle, and with one out, Bianco hit an infield single to put runners on first and second.

Hunley came back with a ground ball to first and a strikeout to get the Vols out of the jam and pick up the opening win of the Super Regional.