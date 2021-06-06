Extra Bases: Vols extinguish the Flames to advance to Super Regionals

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread , where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Key Plays:

T-1st: After giving up a single and then a walk with two outs to put runner's on first and second, Will Heflin strikes out designated hitter Brady Gulakowski to get out of the inning and keep Liberty off the board.

B-2nd: Evan Russell hits a one-out single to reach, takes second on a wild pitch, and then moves over to third on a ground ball to first from Luc Lipcius. Jordan Beck was then hit by a pitch and stole second to put runners on second and third for Pete Derkay, who grounded out to second to strand the runners and end the inning.

The game remains scoreless after two innings as the Vols squander an opportunity to deliver an early blow.

T-3rd: Heflin ran into some trouble in the third because of some unfortunate luck. After giving up a two-out single to right, Liberty's Will Wagner singled on a weak ground ball that found a hole on the right side of the infield to put runners on first and second with two outs. Heflin came back with his fifth strikeout of the game to get out of the frame.

Other than a touch of trouble, Heflin has looked great through three innings.

B-3rd: After a two-out double from Max Ferguson into the left field corner, Vols third baseman Jake Rucker laced an RBI single through the right side to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

B-4th: Back-to-back two-out singles from Jordan Beck and Pete Derkay put runners on first and second for catcher Connor Pavolony. After a wild pitch moved up Beck and Derkay to second and third, Pavolony hit a hard ground ball right at the shortstop to strand the fourth and fifth runners on base for the Vols.

B-5th: After Max Ferguson was hit by a pitch to reach, Drew Gilbert launches a two-run homer to extend Tennessee's lead to 3-0. Gilbert now has three home runs on the weekend and has homered in each of the Vols' regional games.

T-6th: Heflin works into trouble and Liberty takes advantage. After Aaron Anderson is hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, he advances to third on a double from Will Wagner. Anderson then scores on a weak ground ball down the third base line to make it 3-1.

With runners on first and second, Brady Gulakowski is rung up on a ball that looked outside to me for the first out of the inning. The 13-pitch battle with Gulakowski signaled the end of the day for Heflin, as Tony Vitello went to the bullpen to get Sean Hunley.

Hunley came in and picked up back-to-back strikeouts to preserve Tennessee's 3-1 lead.

Will Heflin's final line: 5.1 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 8 K (ties career-high), 97 pitches (65 strikes) and in line for the win.