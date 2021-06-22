Extra Bases: Tennessee 4, Texas 8 (College World Series)

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread , where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes:

- Tennessee is the away team for today's elimination game.

- Vols are rolling with their typical starting lineup.

Key Plays:

T-2nd: Tennessee 2, Texas 0

Drew Gilbert led off the second inning with a single to center to spark Tennessee's two-run second inning. After Luc Lipcius walked to put runners on first and second with one out, Jordan Beck smacked an RBI double down the left field line. With runners on second and third with one out, Pete Derkay hit an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

B-2nd: Tennessee 2, Texas 3

After Blade Tidwell gave up a leadoff walk and a single to start the inning, Texas left fielder Eric Kennedy hit a two-out three-run homer to give the Longhorns a 3-2 lead.

T-3rd: Tennessee 2, Texas 3

Tennessee stranded the bases loaded with no outs in the third. Liam Spence led off the inning with a single, Max Ferguson walked and Jake Rucker hit an infield single before Drew Gilbert bounced into a 5-2-3 double play. Evan Russell then flew out to center to strand runners on second and third.

B-3rd: Tennessee 2, Texas 4

Blade Tidwell gave up a leadoff walk for the second inning in a row in the third and it came back to haunt him. Texas' Mike Antico then stole second. He was able to take third on a throwing error from Pavolony. A batter later, the Longhorns extended their lead to 4-2 on an RBI groundout.

T-4th: Tennessee 4, Texas 4

Tennessee scored twice in the fourth to tie the game. After a Jordan Beck walk and Pete Derkay single to put runners on the corner with one out, Connor Pavolony hit an RBI single to make it 4-3.

Liam Spence then greeted Tanner Witt with an RBI single to make it 4-4 after Texas pulled Tristan Stevens from the game.

Stevens' final line: 3.1, 4 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, K, 58 pitches (35 strikes)

B-4th: Tennessee 4, Texas 7

Sean Hunley relieved Tidwell to begin the fourth inning.

Texas struck for three runs off of Hunley. The biggest blow came with two strikes and two outs. Texas catcher Silas Ardoin hit a two-run single to make it 6-4. There was a play at the plate on the second run that scored and although replay clearly showed that he was tagged before he touched home plate, he was ruled safe after review. Texas then hit an RBI single to make it 7-4.

So, instead of getting out of the inning trailing 5-4, Texas led 7-4 at the end of the frame because of an incorrect call.

T-7th: Tennessee 4, Texas 8

Texas added a run in the seventh after Eric Kennedy scored on a wild pitch. He reached bases on a single, advanced to second on a ground ball to the pitcher, stole third and then scored on the final pitch.