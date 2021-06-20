Extra Bases: Virginia 5, Tennessee 0 (College World Series)

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread , where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes:

- Tennessee is the home team for its opener in the College World Series.

- Vols are rolling with their typical starting lineup.

Key Plays:

T-1st: Virginia 0, Tennessee 0

Virginia third baseman Zack Gelof led off the game with a single, but Chad Dallas came back with a ground ball, a line-out and a strikeout to end the inning and keep the Cavaliers off of the scoreboard.

B-1st: Virginia 0, Tennessee 0

Tennessee wasted a golden opportunity in the bottom of the first.

After Liam Spence led off the inning with a walk and Max Ferguson singled to put runners on the corners with no outs, Jake Rucker struck out, Drew Gilbert popped up to second and Evan Russell struck out to strand runners on the corners.

B-2nd: Virginia 0, Tennessee 0

Pete Derkay hits a two-out single, but Connor Pavolony lines-out to left for the third out of the inning to strand Derkay.

T-3rd: Virginia 1, Tennessee 0

Virginia catcher Logan Michaels got the Cavaliers on the board first with a solo home run to left field. It was his first home run of the season.

T-4th: Virginia 1, Tennessee 0

Virginia singled with one out to reach base, but Dallas came back with back-to-back ground balls to get out of the inning.

B-5th: Virginia 1, Tennessee 0

Tennessee wasted another golden opportunity in the fifth. Jordan Beck worked a leadoff walk and Pete Derkay then singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. Connor Pavolony then bunted them over to second and third.

With one out, Liam Spence roped one right at the second baseman for the second out. After the tough break for the Vols, Max Ferguson grounded out back up the middle to end the inning and strand the pair of runners.

T-6th: Virginia 1, Tennessee 0

Chad Dallas worked out of a big jam in the sixth inning. Dallas gave up a leadoff walk and then a single to put two runners on with no outs. But after a Frank Anderson mound visit, Dallas got a double play ball for the first two outs. He then got a fly ball for the third out of the inning to strand a runner on third and keep it a one-run game.

B-6th: Virginia 1, Tennessee 0

Jake Rucker led off the sixth with a single through the left side of the infield. And after Drew Gilbert legged out an infield single, the Vols had runners first and second with no outs. Evan Russell then hit into a fielder's choice for the first out, but putting runners on the corners with one out.

Tennessee wasted the opportunity to score once again. Luc Lipcius and Jordan Beck struck out in back-to-back at-bats to end the inning. It marked the third time the Vols had at least two runners on and no outs.

T-7th: Virginia 5, Tennessee 0

After Alex Tappen led off the inning with a single, Logan Michaels hit an RBI single to make it 2-0, Virginia. Chris Newell then made it 3-0 on an RBI single as well.

Sean Hunley relieved Chad Dallas with one out and Newell standing on first.

Virginia greeted Hunley with back-to-back RBI singles to extend the lead to 5-0. Zack Gelof and Max Cotier were the culprits.

The Hoos scored four runs on six hits in the inning to break the game open.