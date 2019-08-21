The 6-1, 195 pound safety from Washington D.C. is friends and teammates with 5-star wide receiver Rakeem Jarrett. The Vols obviously want Jarrett, but McDaniel was a huge priority for Jeremy Pruitt and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. McDaniel and his family visited officially back in June and quickly felt comfortable on Rocky Top.





“We enjoyed the people for how they are and how they treat one another,” McDaniel told Volquest. “They really welcomed us. We were already like family. It was like they already knew us before we got there.”





McDaniel is also impressed with the candor and honestly of his future head coach.





“Coach Pruitt keeps it real with you,” McDaniel said. “He knows what he’s talking about. He knows what I can do. He’s turning things around down there.

“He’s a cool dude. He gets the players. He understands us. I like that.

“Coach Ansley broke down what I would be playing and how he would develop me. I like him,” McDaniel said. “He’s cool.

“They went over what they want me to be down there and that is a free safety. They showed me how I would fit into their defense. The biggest thing is the family atmosphere. My family thinks Tennessee is a good spot for me.”

Another key factor for the Vols was the Tennessee track program. The St. John’s College High School product is a talent on the track. He plans to play both sports in college and the Vol track and field program made him a priority in their recruitment of him as well as the football program.