"It's the latest example of Tennessee truly getting back to being Tennessee again," Lampley said. "Coach Pruitt is from Alabama, but he grew up in a time when Tennessee was great on the football field and so he remembers and knows what Tennessee football is. With coach Fulmer being the AD, and what Jeremy has put together Terry (Fair), and other guys in the program in various roles, I think to bring Tee back is significant on levels beyond just football."

Former Vol offensive lineman Brad Lampley played alongside Martin during his career in Knoxville. All these years later, Lampley's son Jackson is set to enroll this summer having signed with the Vols in December. From playing with Tee to having his son play for a team coached by Tee Martin, Lampley sees a step in the right direction.

"He's home," former Vol Fred White said. "This is where he's always wanted to be. Regardless of what other people thought, we knew where he wanted to be because of the conversations we've had with him. The love he has always had and always will. One of our own being back on campus is just like when Coach Pruitt hired Terry Fair back. We know they know what the fabric of being a Tennessee Volunteer means."

On Tuesday morning, Martin returned to Knoxville ready to strap it back up and do his part to get Tennessee back to the top of the mountain as Jeremy Pruitt hired Martin on his staff. That move gets the emotions flowing for Vol fans everywhere, and most of all, for the guys that put on the pads beside of him.

It's been 20 years and change since Tee Martin took one final knee to cap off a National Championship season with the Vols. That kneel down was followed by unstrapping his chinstrap and a raucous celebration that followed.

When Martin wore the Orange and White, Tennessee's staff had former Vols playing instrumental roles. He joins Fair on Pruitt's staff as men who can sell the ‘T’ from personal experience — to both recruits and current players.

"I just think it shows how the program is turning," former Vol running back Jamal Lewis said. "Bringing back a national championship quarterback who played at Tennessee shows the dedication of the organization. It will help in recruiting and give a sense of security as a former player. He is someone that has done the same thing we've done and put on the pads alongside of us."

Lampley echoed Lewis' thoughts about what a former Vol can do for the program both on and off the field.

"I think it matters at any place, but especially at Tennessee with how unique it is," Lampley said. "To have a guy that gets the culture, understands the fanbase and has a street named after him, who also just happens to be one of the best recruiters in college football, you can't find a better fit than that."

Martin has been one of the best nation's elite recruiters for well over a decade, dating back to his first stint in the SEC as an assistant at Kentucky. He relates to prospects and that's because he is genuine and proves time and time again that he cares.

"He's always been a damn good friend and a damn good teammate," White said.

"He's always been able to relate to players and I've watched him with his former players at USC and at Kentucky. They still call him on a regular basis and he shows them they love they need. He is just like coach Fulmer. That's what people don't see is coach Fulmer rubbed off on us in so many different ways. I see the same guy in Tee Martin that I saw in coach Fulmer, coach Cutcliffe, coach (Randy) Sanders and coach Chavis. He is in all that same family. It tells you he is a really good guy and knows what he is doing on the recruiting trail because he saw firsthand from some of the best to have ever done it."

And that type of personality shines through into what Martin has always been to his teammates.

"Tee is a winner," White said. "He does everything the right way. He's a class act. He's going to give you everything he has. He's a leader and I'm proud to call him my teammate and friend."

And Martin is already hard at work on Tuesday, giving his all once again, with so many proud to see him clad in big orange again.