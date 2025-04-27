Fast-rising 2027 edge rusher Derwin Fields talks new Vols offer

2027 EDGE Derwin Fields discusses Tennessee football offer as his recruitment begins to ramp up.
Tennessee and LSU played the second of their three-game series in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Here's what happened.
Tennessee football defensive back Will Brooks has gone from walk-on to professional football player.
Tennessee football DL Elijah Simmons has signed with the Cardinals after not being selected in the draft.
Omari Thomas is reportedly headed to New Orleans.
2027 EDGE Derwin Fields discusses Tennessee football offer as his recruitment begins to ramp up.
Tennessee and LSU played the second of their three-game series in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Here's what happened.
Tennessee football defensive back Will Brooks has gone from walk-on to professional football player.