Fast-rising corner Brendan Strozier details Tennessee's Junior Day offer
Tennessee handed out just a couple of offers to prospects Saturday afternoon during Junior Day activities. One receiving the Volunteer nod was fast-rising Branden Strozier of St. Francis School in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news