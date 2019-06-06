Sam Brown has emerged as one of the fast-rising prospects in the 2020 cycle following an impressive showing during camp season.

In just the last month, the New Hamstead (Ga.) wideout has picked up offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, West Virginia, Kentucky and others after dominating on the 7-on-7 circuit and then clocking one of the fastest official 40 times in the country this spring.

“Once I was ran at the Nike Opening, a lot of (schools) started pulling the card and offering. I ran that 4.45 and people didn’t think I had that burst of speed in me,” Brown told Volquest.

Brown is a 6-foot-2, 187-pound receiver who loves to watch highlights of Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and former Oklahoma wideout Hollywood Brown. The 3-star Savannah native recorded 10 touchdowns as a junior and also starred at corner and safety for New Hamstead. He showcased his overall athleticism (he also jumped 38 inches at the Opening Regional) for Tennessee coaches at camp last weekend, “loving” his first visit to Rocky Top.

“I loved being around all the orange,” he said.

“I liked the coaches a lot. They made me feel like family over there. As soon as I set foot on campus, everyone knew who I was. It was like Hollywood to me. I ain’t never been in a situation like that. Coach (Jim) Chaney, coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, coach Tee (Martin), they all came up to me. They treated me like royalty.”