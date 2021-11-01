First Glance: Kentucky

So, will it be the same old Kentucky team when Tennessee travels to Lexington on Saturday? I’d argue so, but like recent years, it’s a team that can beat you when you’re not coming into the game prepared. After all, Kentucky drilled Tennessee at Neyland Stadium last season, are the home-favorite and ranked as high as 12th in the Associated Press poll this season.

Kentucky began the season as one of the best stories in the Southeastern Conference and college football in general. Consecutive road losses, in which both were one-sided, have brought the Wildcats back down to earth following the 6-0 start.

The ‘Cats started the season with victories over Louisiana Monroe, Missouri, UTC, South Carolina, Florida and LSU but have since fallen on the road to both Georgia and Mississippi State by an average margin of 15 points. Both teams shut down Kentucky’s run game and put the game in the hands of transfer quarterback Will Levis.

The win over Eli Drinkwitz looked good at the time, but no one predicted the struggles to come defensively for that unit. Kentucky also needed a near football field-length of an interception from Tyrell Ajian in the fourth quarter to hold off the Fighting Mocs of UTC back in September.

So, Kentucky has been a bit all over the map in 2021.

Levis, formerly of Penn State, won the job out of camp over Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Gatewood has since entered the transfer Portal, so it’s been the former Nittany Lion’s team under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Eddie Gran and Darrin Hinshaw are no more in Lexington, though this Kentucky offense looks pretty similar to those of year’s past.

It’s a unit that relies on the run game an awful lot with Chris Rodriguez Jr. – who is second behind Missouri’s Tyler Badie in rushing among SEC tailbacks. It shrinks the game and depends on its defense to bail them out.

Kentucky’s 26 pass attempts per game and 19 first downs a contest rank 12th in the league. Mark Stoops’ club is last in the SEC with 61 plays a game.

Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson has been the undisputed go-to guy for Levis – hauling in 58 receptions for 645 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Leading receiver from last year’s squad, Josh Ali, is second on the team with only 19 receptions for 257 yards with a touchdown.

Tight end Justin Rigg and wideout Isaiah Epps are the only other Wildcats who boast double-digit receptions on the season. The latter would be the one who closest resembles a deep-threat option, averaging 15 yards a catch.

Levis is completing 66 percent of his passes for 1,476 yards in eight games. He’s thrown for 14 touchdowns but has nine interceptions in the process. The first-year starter is third on the team with 252 yards gained on the ground and has found the end zone three times via the run.

Rodriguez Jr. has compiled an impressive 809 yards on 135 rushing attempts this season, scoring five times on the ground and twice more through the air. The junior averages 101 yards an outing. Backup Kavosiey Smoke has totaled 296 yards with a touchdown on the year.

Overall, Kentucky’s offense averages 27 points on 366 yards of total offense a contest. It’s extremely balanced at 191-to-175 passing-to-rushing yards a game and possesses the football for 30 minutes on average. It’s converting 47 percent on third downs and has scored on 24-of-28 redzone opportunities with 21 touchdowns.

The Wildcats have turned it over 16 times and given up 13 sacks on the season.