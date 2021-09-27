First Glance: Missouri

Tennessee eyes its first Southeastern Conference win of the season Saturday on the road at Missouri. In doing so, the Vols will try and expand on some positives in the loss to Florida – positives that included a resurgent run game and three explosive plays in the passing attack.

Still, Tennessee looks to correct itself along the way as the Tigers boast a powerful offense with a solid quarterback in redshirt-sophomore Connor Bazelack. Josh Heupel’s club can’t afford to come up empty on lasting offensive drives, nor commit double-digit penalties while allowing 200+ yards on the ground.

UT can’t get away with those in SEC play and Saturday is certainly a game the Volunteers can grab on the road.

“We see on film, there’s a lot of things that are self-inflicted,” tight end Jacob Warren said Monday. “That’s just a lack of focus and a lack of attention to detail.

“We are all together – offense, defense and special teams. Everybody believes in each other and we all know that a lot of our issues are self-inflicting. We can fix that. It’s just about rallying around each other and getting better.”

The Tigers sport a 2-2 record on the season in what will be the second conference bout for both programs. Eli Drinkwitz and company handled business against Central Michigan and Southeast Missouri State, but fell by a touchdown in week two on the road in Lexington.

Missouri is currently recovering from a disappointing overtime loss at Boston College – a game that saw the Eagles rush for 275 yards in the victory.

Much like 2020, Missouri shines on offense and struggles on defense. Bazelack commands a unit that scores over 38 points an outing with an average just shy of 500 yards of total offense (483). It’s passing game accounts for 324 yards a game with another 158 yards coming on the ground – on average.

The Tigers shoot 54 percent on third downs, possess the football for just over 28 minutes an outing and accumulate 24 first downs a game.

It all starts with the second-year starter in Bazelack under center. The quarterback has already thrown for 1,200 yards in four games with 10 touchdowns to three interceptions. Bazelack, who took over the reins of Missouri’s offense in the second quarter last year at Neyland Stadium, is completing 68 percent of his passes.