First Glance: Ole Miss

Do you like night games at Neyland Stadium? Do you like the new light show and fireworks that proceed Volunteer touchdowns? Well, get your popcorn ready because it’s about to be a show.

“[It’s] a really good football team we are facing – in all three phases,” Josh Heupel said during his Monday press conference. “Obviously offensively, their quarterback is a special player and has done a tremendous job this year and last year as well. He’s a dynamic playmaker that we’ll have to make it tough on him all night long.

“We’ll have to do a good job of bottling him up.”

Former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin returns to Knoxville as the second-year boss in Oxford, and like his counterpart Saturday night, he’ll bring one of the nation’s most prolific offenses to town.

It’s a similar scheme with similar terminology. Rebels’ offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spent two seasons in Orlando with Josh Heupel prior to leaving for Ole Miss in 2020. The opposing offense will go fast and look to score a lot of points - all while putting a focus on the run game with a mobile quarterback.

Sound familiar? Well, just how similar are these two offensive units?

They rank No. 1 & 2 in the country in plays per minute with Ole Miss leading the charge at 2.89 (Vols sit at 2.87). The Rebels are third in the nation and tops in the Southeastern Conference with 46 points a game while Tennessee is third in conference and 7th nationally with 41.5. Ole Miss leads the league and is second in the country with 561.6 yards of total offense an outing while Tennessee is third and 19th, respectfully, with 474 yards a contest.

Kiffin’s bunch is second in the conference with 259 rushing yards an outing while Heupel’s squad comes in third just six yards behind.

The quarterbacks also have an under-the-radar storyline in this one. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker is an SEC-best and fifth in the nation with a 185.9 QB Rating. Ole Miss’s Matt Corral comes in a spot behind at 182.4.

“You can see offensively, there is a rhyme and reason behind everything they are doing,” Heupel said. “They are going to put defenses in conflict. Up-tempo and similar to what we do.

“They do a great job of being balanced and creating big plays, too. It starts with their quarterback, but they are really efficient in their run game. Him [Corral] being a part of that as well – he does a great job with scrambles, too.”