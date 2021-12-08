First Glance: Purdue in the Music City Bowl

In Josh Heupel’s inaugural season on The Hill, the Volunteers are going bowling. Tennessee will take on Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on December 30 at 3 o’clock eastern time.

"We are excited about finishing this first season in our home state in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl," Heupel said in a statement Sunday. "It's a great opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the positive momentum we have created over our first 11 months. I am especially thrilled for our seniors, who get one more chance to compete.

“Purdue is an outstanding and well-coached team. I look forward to seeing all of Vol Nation in Nashville, and I know our team has appreciated your support the entire season."

The postseason contest will serve as the 54th bowl appearance all-time for the Volunteers – which ranks fifth in college football – and will be the third time Tennessee plays in the Music City Bowl. UT is 1-1 in the bowl game.

It’ll also serve as just the second meeting all-time between the two programs as the Boilmakers got by Tennessee 27-22 in the BlueBonnet Bowl back in 1979 – the final game of that decade.

Purdue is a good football team. It finished the regular-season with an 8-4 overall record, going 6-3 in the Big Ten. Jeff Brohm is considered one of the better offensive minds in coaching while the 2021 defense stood out.

“There's a lot of good football being played out there and Tennessee definitely had a really good year,” Brohm said following the bowl announcement. “They were able to score some points and win some big games and play some tough competition. This will be a tough challenge for us and it will be for a lot of reasons.

"It's just going to be a different style that we haven't faced this year. So, we're going to have to really be prepared on the defensive side of the ball to slow down the tempo, to eliminate the big plays, to not allow the perimeter throws to get a ton of yards and figure out a way to stop the run, as well.”

The ‘Spoilmakers’ racked up two top-5 wins on the season, upsetting Iowa and Michigan State. It fell, however, in lopsided fashion to Note Dame, Wisconsin and Ohio State. Purdue enters the bowl game riding some momentum, defeating both Northwestern and Indiana by a combined score of 76-21.

Brohm’s offense really hit its stride two-thirds of the way through the season, scoring at least 29 points in their last four outings. Overall, the offense averaged 27.5 points per game on 424 yards of total offense. The aerial attack behind fifth-year senior Aidan O’Connell was potent, averaging 340 yards a game.

Where the throw-game surged, the run-game suffered as the Boilmakers managed only 84 yards a contest on the ground. The offense tallied 23 first downs a game, converted on 44 percent of third downs and possessed the football for nearly 32 minutes of game-action.

Purdue struggled in the redzone, however, scoring touchdowns on just 49 percent of the trips inside the 20-yard line. The offensive line gave up 27 sacks on the year and the unit overall turned the football over 16 times.