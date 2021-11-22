First Glance: Vanderbilt

One of college football’s oldest rivalry games will write a new chapter Saturday when Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt for the season-finale. The two in-state foes have squared off a total of 115 times dating back to 1892 with Tennessee dominating the series, 77-33-5.

The Vols won 22-straight between 1983-2004 and combined for a 71-9-2 record over the Commodores from 1928-2011. Vanderbilt has found success of late, winning five of the last nine meetings. Tennessee snapped a three-game losing skid back in 2019 and have won the past two meetings.

That’s all history but Saturday is expected to follow a similar tune as the Commodores enter the showdown winless in Southeastern Conference play. But just like last week against South Alabama, Josh Heupel will prepare his team the same way with hopes of finishing on a high note.

“It’s a huge game for us as we finish the regular-season,” coach Josh Heupel said in his Monday press conference. “It’s an in-state opponent and one that our players and staff will be ready to go for.”

It was a disaster from the get-go for first-year head coach Clark Lea as FCS East Tennessee State embarrassed Vanderbilt 23-3 in week one. Randy Sanders’s unit actually had a touchdown called back in the ballgame, so it wasn’t even that close.

The Commodores rebounded a week later, snapping the program’s 11-game losing skid with a win on the road at Colorado State. Three weeks later on October 2, Lea’s bunch won in a close-call over UConn, but it’s been winless since – a stretch of six games.

To put it bluntly, Vanderbilt ranks dead last in the conference in just about every major statistical category. If not last, a spot or two away. The Commodores have surpassed the 20-point total inside conference play just twice and have surrendered at least 30 points to every conference opponent on the schedule, excluding South Carolina.

The offense scores just 15 points on 311 yards of total offense an outing, throwing for 187 yards and rushing for 124 yards on average. The unit has scored only 18 offensive touchdowns this season and turned it over 20 times while allowing 26 sacks.