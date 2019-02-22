First place in the SEC on the line in showdown on the bayou
For the second Saturday in a row fifth-ranked Tennessee (24-2, 12-1) goes on the road for a huge contest, this time against No. 13 LSU (21-5, 11-2) in a game that will have massive ramifications in...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news