VolQuest - Fisher Anderson details the latest in recruitment

Fisher Anderson is a four-star offensive tackle. He’s a Rivals Top-200 player and one of the state’s best players. Tennessee has been after the Franklin, Tenn. native for quite some time.

Simply put, Anderson is a 2022 prospect the Vols need. So, where does Tennessee stand at the moment?

“There’s a sense of familiarity with Tennessee,” Fisher told Volquest this week. “I’ve been to campus countless times – several times to see my sister who goes there. Coach [Josh] Heupel seems very similar to a lot of the coaches I’ve already had – coaches I’ve grown with and learned from.

“Plus, the type of offense he runs at Tennessee. That sticks out. It’s directly related to my position and that’s exciting.”

Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee checks in with the 6-foot-7, 265-pounder routinely – at least once a week on average. Anderson was one of the first prospects the new coaching staff reached out to upon arriving to Knoxville.

“He was one of the first coaches I talked to about scheme and X’s and O’s,” Anderson said of Elarbee. “That was pretty cool to see the college mindset and how schemes are blocked. And that offense in general – it’s just different. It’s a different look on things and it sets them apart. Not to say for better or worse, but it’s unique.

“As an offensive lineman, you have to adjust for that.”

The Middle Tennessee native has 30 offers on the table and is in no rush to make a decision. Whenever the time ‘feels right’, that’s when the prospect will make the call. There’s no specific timeline at the moment.