VolQuest - Fisher Anderson details the latest in recruitment

Fisher Anderson details the latest in recruitment
Fisher Anderson is a four-star offensive tackle. He’s a Rivals Top-200 player and one of the state’s best players. Tennessee has been after the Franklin, Tenn. native for quite some time.
Simply put, Anderson is a 2022 prospect the Vols need. So, where does Tennessee stand at the moment?
“There’s a sense of familiarity with Tennessee,” Fisher told Volquest this week. “I’ve been to campus countless times – several times to see my sister who goes there. Coach [Josh] Heupel seems very similar to a lot of the coaches I’ve already had – coaches I’ve grown with and learned from.
“Plus, the type of offense he runs at Tennessee. That sticks out. It’s directly related to my position and that’s exciting.”
Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee checks in with the 6-foot-7, 265-pounder routinely – at least once a week on average. Anderson was one of the first prospects the new coaching staff reached out to upon arriving to Knoxville.
“He was one of the first coaches I talked to about scheme and X’s and O’s,” Anderson said of Elarbee. “That was pretty cool to see the college mindset and how schemes are blocked. And that offense in general – it’s just different. It’s a different look on things and it sets them apart. Not to say for better or worse, but it’s unique.
“As an offensive lineman, you have to adjust for that.”
The Middle Tennessee native has 30 offers on the table and is in no rush to make a decision. Whenever the time ‘feels right’, that’s when the prospect will make the call. There’s no specific timeline at the moment.
The lineman’s most recent offers came from Northwestern and Stanford – two schools that are highly-valued in academic circles.
“Academics are important,” Anderson said. “That’s the No. 1 criteria for me. There’s plenty of good schools, but I want a great academic experience. If I’m blessed with this opportunity, I want the cream of the crop.”
Anderson was on the road last month taking in various campuses [unofficially]. The 2022 target tweeted photos of himself checking out North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Great time seeing Virginia's campus in depth⚔️ pic.twitter.com/WowQxXN1Ci— Fisher Anderson (@FisherA_) March 20, 2021
With Anderson’s sister already on UT’s campus, the four-star has a good feel for what Tennessee has to offer on that front.
“I’ve been able to go up and see her. So, I’ve been able to see the ‘student-life’ a little better at Tennessee compared to some other places,” Anderson noted. “It played more of a role before COVID because I had more of an incentive to go and visit.”
Anderson’s sister, who is four years older, is a Haslam scholar at Tennessee who will soon be seeking graduate school opportunities.
While the nation’s No. 27 offensive tackle continues his recruiting process – with no clear commitment date on the horizon – he continues to get better off the field. Anderson is vowing to finish off his junior year on a high note.
“I’m trying to get stronger right now and to stay healthy. I’m also working on my flexibility to become as athletic as possible,” Anderson concluded. “But that all takes a back seat to my schoolwork and my relationship with God – especially the latter.
“Those two things play a huge role in my life right now.”
Anderson currently sports a 4.5 GPA. Also of note, in his first year of varsity wrestling, the dual-sport athlete finished seventh in the state tournament this winter.