With a cup of black coffee, a granola bar and a playlist headlined by AC/DC and KISS, Craig Fitzgerald starts every morning the same way.

Barrel-chested with a thick neck and a horse voice, Tennessee’s strength and conditioning coordinator rolls into the weight room around 5 a.m. and has his own version of a pre-workout.

Literally.



Fitzgerald and the rest of the S&C staff perform the day’s lift before Tennessee’s players start to trickle in an hour later to do the same thing.

“I think that’s pretty cool,” Fitzgerald said, grinning.

“We really learn best by doing. What did I type up a month ago for this workout? So we’re training it. We’re feeling it. Maybe on this last set, you might need to take some more rest. Maybe you change the logistics. The workout gets us fired up. I know the weights aren’t close to what the guys are doing these days, but the actual, ‘I know what we’ve got today.’ I feel it. It really puts me in tune with what we’re doing that day. Rachel (Pfister) is kind enough to provide some breakfast burritos for the guys, so we choke those down and get on our way.”

Starting tomorrow, Fitzgerald becomes the most important figure surrounding Tennessee’s program, as the 46-year-old coach, along with his staff of Byron Jerideau, Michael Farrell, Shaq Wilson and AJ Artis, is effectively in charge of Jeremy Pruitt’s team over the next eight weeks.

The Vols will begin their offseason training program with the same voice, philosophy and intensity from the previous summer for the first time in five years.



That fact isn’t lost on Fitzgerald, either.

“We call this the Tennessee Strength & Conditioning Memorial Bathroom,” he jokes while closing the restroom door connected to his office.